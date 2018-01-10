The January/February 2018 Issue Of New York Family
Trainer & fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson, our Fitness & Wellness Parent Power List, the best strollers of 2018, and more
FEATURES
Method Mom: Renowned trainer and entrepreneur Tracy Anderson talks motherhood, work, and working out
Our Fitness & Wellness Parent Power List: Presenting eight kick-ass parents you need to know in NYC’s fitness & wellness world—and their top tips for living your best #FitFam life
Winter Classes Guide: Our annual round-up of kids’ class offerings for the new season
Heart & Stroll: The 50 best strollers of 2018
FAMILY FUN GUIDE
15 Events for Winter: Winter Jam in Central Park, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, New York International Children’s Film Festival, and more
Hit the Slopes: Our definitive guide to the best ski slopes near NYC
HOME & AWAY
Travel: Soak up the sun in beautiful Captiva Island, Florida
Camp Countdown: The 10 most awesome things about camp
COLUMNS
Editor’s Note: Best wishes for a happy New Year
Events & Offers: The scoop on our upcoming Camp Fairs, nominating your child’s teacher for a Blackboard Award, and a great fitness class giveaway
Scoop: A cool home décor collaboration, a great education app, the hippest shoes for children, news for kids, and a super-cool book
Treats: Luxurious Valentine’s Day gifts for deserving moms & dads
Spotlight: Language: We caught up with some of our favorite local language programs for the word on what’s new for 2018
Starting Out: A selective guide to NYC’s top pre- & post-natal classes and support groups
Good Idea: Lil’ Yogis has a new initiative aimed at giving back to their community in a big way
Parent in Profile: Nicky Hilton Rothschild has teamed up with Tolani for the cutest mommy & me capsule collection
Special Place: Yorkville Youth Athletic Association turns 50
Last Word: A local mom & small business owner makes the case for shopping small