New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • The January/February 2018 Issue Of New York Family

    Trainer & fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson, our Fitness & Wellness Parent Power List, the best strollers of 2018, and more

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By New York Family

    Photo by Julie Goldstone. Tracy Anderson wears a Fendi dress. Sam Anderson wears Scotch & Soda. Penny’s dress from Stella & Ruby.

    FEATURES

    Method Mom: Renowned trainer and entrepreneur Tracy Anderson talks motherhood, work, and working out

    Our Fitness & Wellness Parent Power List: Presenting eight kick-ass parents you need to know in NYC’s fitness & wellness world—and their top tips for living your best #FitFam life

    Winter Classes Guide: Our annual round-up of kids’ class offerings for the new season

    Heart & Stroll: The 50 best strollers of 2018

    FAMILY FUN GUIDE

    15 Events for Winter: Winter Jam in Central Park, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, New York International Children’s Film Festival, and more

    Hit the Slopes: Our definitive guide to the best ski slopes near NYC

    HOME & AWAY

    Travel: Soak up the sun in beautiful Captiva Island, Florida

    Camp Countdown: The 10 most awesome things about camp

    COLUMNS

    Editor’s Note: Best wishes for a happy New Year

    Events & Offers: The scoop on our upcoming Camp Fairs, nominating your child’s teacher for a Blackboard Award, and a great fitness class giveaway

    Scoop: A cool home décor collaboration, a great education app, the hippest shoes for children, news for kids, and a super-cool book

    Treats: Luxurious Valentine’s Day gifts for deserving moms & dads

    Spotlight: Language: We caught up with some of our favorite local language programs for the word on what’s new for 2018

    Starting Out: A selective guide to NYC’s top pre- & post-natal classes and support groups

    Good Idea: Lil’ Yogis has a new initiative aimed at giving back to their community in a big way

    Parent in Profile: Nicky Hilton Rothschild has teamed up with Tolani for the cutest mommy & me capsule collection

    Special Place: Yorkville Youth Athletic Association turns 50

    Last Word: A local mom & small business owner makes the case for shopping small

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides
    • PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iNTAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjI4MSIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy55b3V0dWJlLmNvbS9lbWJlZC83czEzakdkS3JLYz9yZWw9MCZhdXRvcGxheT0xIiBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0iMCIgYWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVuPjwvaWZyYW1lPg==