It’s My Mitzvah: Where To Mitzvah In NYC

A bar or bat mitzvah is a special time in your child’s life, as it marks his or her journey into adulthood. To help you plan this milestone celebration, we’ve put together a guide to the best venues in and near NYC—regardless of what aesthetic you’re going for, from sporty to glam, we’ve got you covered.

Contemporary

Your guests will swoon over Eventi’s 20,000-square-ft indoor and outdoor space, featuring a 30-ft open-air screen, glorious city views, and a stylish ballroom with high ceilings and draped columns that can seat 230 guests. Enjoy sweeping East River views at Apella’s sun-drenched venue with a sleek interior design that can host 180-seated guests with dancing. Current’s chic, open space is bathed in natural light with windowed walls overlooking Chelsea Piers marina, a custom-lit ceiling, and state-of-the-art technology. Host a black-tie affair for 260 people in the Conrad New York’s luxurious ballroom or opt for an intimate celebration in an event room.

Exuding downtown cool and uptown elegance, the Gansevoort Park Avenue has a variety of spaces, including a glitzy ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning NYC views that can seat 125 people and a rooftop for festive parties. Upper Story is a contemporary space with a classic feel featuring soft colors, a spacious balcony, and oversized windows offering awe-inspiring city views that can host an 140-person seated dinner with dancing. Old-world charm blends with contemporary design at Guastavino’s, a ballroom with vaulted ceilings, soaring arches, and tiled columns that can fit 450 seated guests. For a swanky Mitzvah with a unique layout, the IAC HQ offers an 8,550-square-ft space oozing with style, windowed walls, high ceilings, a video wall, and dimmable lighting for a memorable affair.

Sophisticated

Steeped in luxury, the Park Hyatt New York’s 8,000-square-ft residential-style space includes a majestic ballroom with white, Italian onyx walls and a terrace with jaw-dropping views. The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers offers a waterfront space with a loft-like feel showcasing sleek flooring, period lanterns, and an enclosed terrace that can hold 800 guests. Designed with modern and minimalist elements, Tribeca 360’s stunning, 30,000-square-ft space has large windowed walls offering magnificent Manhattan views and can fit 400-seated guests with dancing. When the sun sets, the party heats up at Sunset Terrace, a chic space with industrial elements, floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic Hudson River views, and seating for 150 guests with dancing.

The spotlight will be on your child at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, a ‘60s movie theater turned modern event space with no columns, dark wood, and sparkly chandeliers opening this fall that can seat 1,000 guests. The Glasshouses has two elegant spaces with an understated design featuring neutral colors, glass walls, and marvelous Hudson River views that can each seat 150 guests. Enjoy an industrial chic vibe at Trattoria Il Mulino, which can host 130 guests in its main room and 45 people in its private room for an unforgettable experience.

Classic & Traditional

Turn heads in one of Trump SoHo’s swanky spaces, including a ballroom featuring muted colors and floor-to-ceiling-windows ideal for 400 guests. For a refined Mitzvah, 202 East’s elegant space has everything you need: beautiful high ceilings, a cool color palette, adjustable lighting, and wall-mounted candles creating a soft environment for 120 guests. Add Parisian flair to your Mitzvah when you reserve the Bryant Park Grill, a NYC treasure that can host large parties in its chic dinning room, rooftop, and garden that has a heated tent for winter festivities. Keep it classy at Battery Gardens’ waterside venue, showcasing panoramic city views, windowed walls, wraparound terraces, and separate spaces for teens and adults that can accommodate kosher events. Love historic venues? The UN’s Delegates Dining Room is a versatile state-of-the-art event space with walled windows, sweeping East River views, and a large terrace. The posh Harmonie Club offers updated, flexible spaces exuding old-world glamour and boasts ornate ceilings, sparkly chandeliers, and a stately ambiance for a regal affair.

Minimalist

Art fans will love White Space Chelsea’s elegant gallery space for its roomy layout, tall ceilings, and gallery lighting. Keep the current exhibition up or make the space your own. For a sophisticated venue with a minimalist design, check out Espace’s 6,500-square-ft ballroom with customized LED lighting, projector, and wireless capabilities. Helen Mills offers a 4,000-square-ft, loft-like space outfitted with white walls and the latest audiovisual technology for a fun night of eating, games, and dancing. Have a picture-perfect Mitzvah at Splashlight, offering unassuming, expansive spaces with tons of natural light and high ceilings that can be combined for a larger party.

Host an elegant celebration at Midtown Loft’s 5,000-square-ft functional space with an upbeat style, marble bathrooms, adjustable lighting, tall ceilings, and large windows offering incredible skyline views. Throw an understated classy affair in one of Home Studios’ spacious lofts that are drenched in natural light and outfitted with white walls, maple floors, exposed brick, and tall ceilings. Union Square Ballroom offers a clean space with a warm, elegant vibe with vaulted ceilings, state-of-the-art technology, and seating for 150 guests and the ability to use the lounge for larger Mitzvahs. Party under the stars at Studio 450’s penthouse duplex with a rooftop terrace boasting stunning skyline views, an abundance of natural light, and white walls perfect for any theme. For a classier, more mature celebration, Amali NYC should be on your radar. Their 20,000-square-ft space fits up to 400 people and features 20 different unique food vendors, making it one of the most dynamic food halls in NYC.

Musical

If music is the soundtrack of your child’s life, Gramercy Theatre is a music venue that has a 2,000-square-ft main room with a stage and state-of-the-art lighting and sound. SIR Stage37 is a versatile event and performance space with a clean look and contemporary flourishes that’s a fave among famous musicians. For a Mitzvah that rocks, the Hard Rock Café offers a restaurant-style venue featuring memorabilia from musical legends, private rooms, stage, and live entertainment.

Over-the-Top

You won’t find a more lavish space than the Angel Orensanz Foundation, a neo-Gothic style venue with dramatic high ceilings, stained glass windows, and a wraparound balcony overlooking the dance floor. Cipriani 42nd Street is a magnificent work of art with an old-world feel boasting a 12,000-square-ft ballroom with soaring ceilings, gigantic marble columns, and exquisite chandeliers, and a spacious terrace. Throw a ritzy Mitzvah and support NYC outreach programs when you book the Prince George Ballroom, an ornate, 5,000-square-ft ballroom with classical and Neo-Renaissance touches and modern amenities. Capitale’s ballroom radiates historical grandeur with its towering columns, art glass skylight, and a 65-ft ceiling and can seat 700 people for a royal celebration.

Make a statement with a Mitzvah at the Mandarin Oriental’s jaw-dropping ballroom, styled with an East Asian flair, 18-ft-high windowed walls, sparkling chandeliers, and breathtaking Central Park views. For a glitzy affair with a club-like atmosphere, The Edison Ballroom boasts three rooms, state-of-the-art technology, 200-inch screen, and separate areas for kids and adults. Celebrate in grand style at the W New York Union Square’s Great Room featuring Beaux-Arts detailing, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a 23-ft high vaulted ceiling. It’s located on a private floor for an exclusive affair. You can’t get more over-the-top than the top of the One World Observatory! Aspire at One World Observatory is a gorgeous 9,000-square-ft flexible space which offers on-site amenities and expansive views that your guests will love.

Theatrical

Grab 10 of your child’s best friends and celebrate with the Blue Man Group. Party packages include priority access, discounted tickets, swag, and your child’s name on a LED screen. For a dramatic Mitzvah, book the Harlem Stage Gatehouse, a performing arts space with an outdoor lounge that can fit close to 200 people.

Museum-Quality

Dance in outer space at the New York Hall of Science, which offers a few spaces including a 4,000-square-ft, oval-shaped gallery space with white walls and an exhibition area that can fit 750 guests for cocktails. The Museum of Jewish Heritage has spaces with spectacular harbor views, including a large event hall with floor-to-ceiling windows that can fit 400 people and a chic lobby space that can seat 150 people. Party underwater at the National Geographic Encounter, which can host 1,000 people for a unique undersea bash that includes admission to the encounter exhibition.

Lounge Vibes

404’s sleek space with a nightclub feel can accommodate a service and reception, an adult and kid party, or a bash separating the dance floor, games, and the adult seated dinner/lounge. Lexicon is a cozy nightclub designed with warm colors, cherry wood accents, and a sunken dance floor making it great for an upbeat celebration. Raise the roof at Stage 48/Cantina Rooftop, a multilevel venue featuring a ballroom with a stage, a lounge with a performance space, and a stylish, year-round rooftop with unobstructed skyline views. Taj II Lounge is a restaurant and lounge designed with opulent Indian-accented décor perfect for a sophisticated party. Overlooking the Hudson River, the Hudson Terrace is an upscale lounge and nightclub offering three spaces, including a rooftop, with distinct vibes and the latest audiovisual technology. Arena NYC offers a multilevel space fusing old-world elegance with modern flourishes and has programmable lighting, a stage, a DJ box, and a runway so your child can strut into adulthood.

Action-Packed

Basketball fans will love Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine, a restaurant-style venue that has a free throw basketball court, TVs, and a lounge. SPiN NY puts a fancy twist on ping-pong at its 12,000-square-ft lounge space offering private rooms, on-site catering, and games. Energetic guests will have a ball at Bowlmor Lanes where bowling, games, laser tag, and billiards will keep them entertained all day. It’s game on at Dave & Buster’s, a superb venue for kids who love gaming. D&B offers all-inclusive packages, private rooms, and can fit 2,000 guests for a super-fun time.

Kids will have a field day at the Field House at Chelsea Piers, where the mezzanines can be combined to fit 250 people and is near all activities. For an upscale, sporty Mitzvah, you can bowl in Lucky Strike’s main area or reserve a VIP lounge with four private lanes, bar, and DJ station. Play games and dance the night away at Slate, a posh lounge and club offering ping-pong, pool, foosball, and a dance floor. The Craft Studio is a vibrant space with disco balls where kids can enjoy an activity-packed party and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Sporty Chic

Book MetLife Stadium for your Mitzvah and earn points with football fans, as the venue offers spaces ranging from an intimate, dark wooded lounge to a festive party in a large open area with on-field patio access. Score a home run with a Mitzvah at Yankee Stadium, where you can party in a suite on game day or celebrate in an event space for a sporty chic affair. Another option is to dine with Yankees greats in the New York Yankees Steakhouse’s clubhouse, stylish vault room, or traditional event room. Meadowlands Racing offers a nightclub, lounge, outdoor, and restaurant-style spaces with different ambiances for an out-the-box Mitzvah.

Beyond NYC

Nestled in the Hudson Highlands, The Garrison offers indoor and outdoor spaces boasting spectacular Hudson River views and tons of natural light for a chic Mitzvah in the countryside. The Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club has 13 acres of sprawling waterfront in Westchester that includes a formal garden, tented terrace, and a main dining room for a classy, relaxed celebration. Book The Sands Atlantic Beach in Long Island for a glitzy ballroom with lavish chandeliers that turns into a club with all-inclusive packages that include DJ, dancers, and light-up stage. For an edgy space with modern touches, Factory220 in NJ has a 30,000-square-ft loft studio with an industrial feel that will delight hip kids.

Party all night at SPACE NJ’s ballroom lounge that’s perfect for an over-the-top bash. The all-inclusive package includes a DJ, décor, custom menu, laser tag, mini bowling, and more. Or throw a mitzvah rooted in tradition in Atlantic City at One Atlantic Events’ contemporary space featuring windowed walls, a curved ceiling, magnificent lighting, and breathtaking views for a dance party on the ocean. Head to LIFE…The Place To Be in Westchester for a modern industrial space with a nightclub feel boasting plasma and projection screens, mini bowling alleys, climbing wall, arcade, adult lounge, and ceremony site. NoMa Social is a Mediterranean restaurant by day and New Rochelle’s party spot at night outfitted with velvet seating, hanging lights, and zebra accents for a trendy bash.

