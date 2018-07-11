Isabella Oliver & Every Mother Counts Team Up For A Good Cause

Since its founding in 2003, maternity brand Isabella Oliver has dressed over 1 million pregnant women all over the world. In honor of its 15th anniversary, the brand launched the Blake Maternity Tee in partnership with Every Mother Counts, an international maternal health charity founded by Christy Turlington Burns.

According to Every Mother Counts, 303,000 die every year due to childbirth or pregnancy complications. Starting July 11, 50 percent of net proceeds from sales of the tee will be donated to Every Mother Counts in an effort to improve access to maternal medical care and prevent childbirth complications throughout the world.

Every Mother Counts aims to address the barriers people face regarding maternal health by providing transportation to healthcare providers, in addition to providing education and supplies to medical centers. The maternal charity also supports various programs that improve access to maternity care Bangladesh, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United States.

For 15 years Isabella Oliver has strived to provide quality attire that is both stylish and comfortable. The London-based clothing company was founded by husband and wife duo, Baukjen de Swaan Arons and Geoff van Sonsbeeck, after they saw a void in the maternity-wear market. As a maternity brand that aims to support mothers, Isabella Oliver feels passionately about maternal care and the Every Mother Counts agenda.

As part of the AW18 collection, the Blake Maternity Tee will be made available starting today, July 11, 2018, online at IsabellaOliver.com.