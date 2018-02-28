Introducing Old Navy Superbox

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    Old Navy recently launched a kids’ outfit subscription box called Superbox

     By New York Family

    Calling all parents looking to make shopping for their kids much easier! Trendy and affordable clothing go-to Old Navy recently launched a kids’ outfit subscription box called Superbox.

    The new box will be delivered four times a year to subscribers and is categorized by style preference—sporty, trendy, classic, and “surprise me.” Superbox is available for both genders in the full range of sizes (ages 5-12); included in your quarterly Superbox is a head-to-toe outfit, including accessories and apparel (six items total, with a value of $100 for the price of $70).

    To learn more, visit oldnavy.com!

