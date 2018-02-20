International Polar Bear Day Is February 27
International Polar Bear Day is not only a great excuse to shop for cute Polar Bear picks, but it also raises awareness about important environmental issues
International Polar Bear Day is coming up on February 27! Not only does this fab day celebrate one of the cutest creatures on the planet, but it also draws attention to the challenges polar bears face in a warming Arctic—and how we each can help.
To learn more, visit polarbearsinternational.org! And to shop for some super-cute Polar Bear swag, click through the slider below.Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
-
J.Crew Boys' Corgi for crewcuts patterned socks
J.Crew Boys’ Corgi for crewcuts patterned socks, $16, jcrew.com
-
Land of Nod Polar Bear Baby Play Mat
Land of Nod Polar Bear Baby Play Mat, $89, landofnod.com
-
PhilomenaKloss Handmade Olav Bear
PhilomenaKloss Handmade Olav Bear from Maisonette, $68, maisonette.com
-
Noodoll Plush Ricecube
Noodoll Plush Ricecube from Norman & Jules, $32, normanandjules.com
-
Happy Dance Birthday Card
Happy Dance Birthday Card from the Paper Source, papersource.com
-
Tamar Mogendorff Polar Bear
Tamar Mogendorff Polar Bear from ABC Carpet & Home, $50, abchome.com
-
Old Navy Polar Bear-Graphic Tights for Toddler & Baby
Old Navy Polar Bear-Graphic Tights for Toddler & Baby, $7.99, oldnavy.gap.com
-
Hatley Roaming Polar Bears Baby Winter Bundler
Hatley Roaming Polar Bears Baby Winter Bundler, $37.50, hatley.com
-
Pottery Barn Kids Winter Bear Decorative Pillow
Pottery Barn Kids Winter Bear Decorative Pillow, $31, potterybarnkids.com
-
RH Baby & Child Wooly Plush Animal Rocker - Polar Bear
RH Baby & Child Wooly Plush Animal Rocker – Polar Bear, $134-179, rhbabyandchild.com