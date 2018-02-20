New York Family Magazine
    • International Polar Bear Day Is February 27

    International Polar Bear Day is not only a great excuse to shop for cute Polar Bear picks, but it also raises awareness about important environmental issues

     By Mia Weber

    International Polar Bear Day is coming up on February 27! Not only does this fab day celebrate one of the cutest creatures on the planet, but it also draws attention to the challenges polar bears face in a warming Arctic—and how we each can help.

    To learn more, visit polarbearsinternational.org! And to shop for some super-cute Polar Bear swag, click through the slider below.

