Christmas Recipes From Around The Globe

What is a perfect Christmas dinner? In America, the perfect holiday treat will be a combination of turkey, ribs, ham, potatoes, and, of course, bread. In other countries, however, this might not be the case. Christmas is a holiday that has lots of variations: For example, some people celebrate it on December 25, and others on January 7. The same rule applies to holiday food! Christmas recipes come in so many different forms. Some of the best foreign holiday treats include soups, ham, turkey, chicken, beans, rice, fish, and even octopus! If you want to know more about international holiday recipes, you can try them all below.

12 International Recipes To Spice Up Your Christmas Dinner: