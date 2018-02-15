Inspire Kids With These Museums Outside The City
If you venture just a little outside of the city, there are some fantastic museums for kids to see.
Between family trips and field trips, even the youngest kids have seen just about every museum in the city. If you want to continue inspiring them (instead of repeating the same few spots endlessly), there are museums all over upstate New York sure to spark creativity in the restless.
-
Storm King Art Center
There can never be enough said about the wonder of Storm King. There are 100-plus massive sculptures on display across its 500 rolling acres, in a landscape so beautiful it’s nearly part of the art. A great place for kids who need space to run around, Storm King offers grassy fields and striking, huge works of art. You can rent bikes or travel around on foot, and there’s both a gift shop and café if you need to take a break on your walk! Hours vary by season, check site for information. $18 adults; $15 seniors; $8 kids 5-18 and students; children under 4 and members free. 1 Museum Road, New Windsor, New York, 845-534-3115, stormking.org
-
George Eastman Museum
Have a shutterbug in the family? Take them to the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, the world’s oldest museum dedicated to photography. Named after George Eastman, founder of the Eastman Kodak Company (now known mostly as Kodak), the museum features several exhibits, including one that explores the history of the camera from its camera obscura origins. They focus both on still photography and video, and are sure to delight history buffs and art lovers alike. 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-5pm Sunday. Adults $15; seniors $13; students $5; children 5-17 $5; children 4 and under free. 900 East Avenue, Rochester, New York, 585-327-4800, eastman.org
-
The Children's Museum at Saratoga
The Children’s Museum at Saratoga was founded nearly 30 years ago by local parents and educators with the goal of inspiring the community’s kids. They integrate learning with play across the museum’s two floors. Some exhibits include a treehouse that teaches about local wildlife, a historical attic treasure trove, a theater, an authentic old time Saratoga diner, and much more. The interactive museum is best suited for children elementary age and younger. 9:30am-4:30pm Tuesday-Saturday, 12-4:30pm Sunday. $8, children under 1 free, members free.69 Carolina Street, Saratoga Springs, New York, 518-584-5540, cmssny.org
-
The National Museum of Play
Previously known as the Strong National Museum of Play, this interactive space offers numerous activities and events—and numerous space itself, at 100,000 square feet. From a Berenstain Bears exhibit to a butterfly garden, there’s something for a kid interested in any discipline. The museum houses the largest collection of historical materials related to play in the world, and also is home to the International Center for the History of Electronic Games, the National Toy Hall of Fame, the World Video Game Hall of Fame, the Brian Sutton-Smith Library and Archives of Play, the Woodbury School, and the American Journal of Play. 10am-5pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-8pm Friday-Saturday, 12-5pm Sunday. $15 ages 2 and over; under 2 free; members free. One Manhattan Square, Rochester, New York, 585-263-2700, museumofplay.org
-
National Baseball Hall of Fame
Of course, who could forget that baseball’s biggest museum is right in Cooperstown? There are 323 members of the Hall of Fame, and 77 are currently living. Kids can learn about the lives and history of each inductee–some players, some managers, some executives, and some umpires—as well as how this voting process actually works. Visitors also learn about the history of baseball and numerous historical games and events in the sport. Also on view is baseball movie memorabilia, interactive kid-friendly displays in the Sandlot Kids Clubhouse, and an exhibit focusing on women in baseball. 9am-5pm, Monday-Sunday. $23 adults; $15 seniors; $12 children 7-12, veterans; free for children 6 and under. 25 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York, 607-547-7200, baseballhall.org
-
Children's Museum of Science and Technology
Children learn and grow as they play at this museum chartered by the Board of Regents on behalf of the NYS Education Department. Some of the interactive experiences include a magnetic ball wall, a skyline tool box, an indoor Hudson River, and a room designed specifically for sensory exploration. Kids can become scientists through these activities, all tied to different themes, from energy and motion to nature and wildlife. 10am-5pm, Wednesday-Sunday. $5 ages 2 and over; members free. 250 Jordan Road, Troy, New York, 518-235-2120, cmost.org
-
National Women's Hall of Fame
Seneca Falls is the site of the first-ever women’s rights convention; now, it’s the home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Children can learn all about the inductees’ lives as well as the historical context in which they lived. Kids can hear audio recordings of hall-of-famers telling their story, read up on them, and far more. The showcase of strong, world-changing women is sure to inspire your entire family. 10am-4pm Wednesday-Saturday; 12-4pm Sunday-Tuesday. $4 adults; $3 seniors/students; $8 families; free members/children under 5. 76 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, New York, 315-568-8060, womenofthehall.org