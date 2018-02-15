National Baseball Hall of Fame

Of course, who could forget that baseball’s biggest museum is right in Cooperstown? There are 323 members of the Hall of Fame, and 77 are currently living. Kids can learn about the lives and history of each inductee–some players, some managers, some executives, and some umpires—as well as how this voting process actually works. Visitors also learn about the history of baseball and numerous historical games and events in the sport. Also on view is baseball movie memorabilia, interactive kid-friendly displays in the Sandlot Kids Clubhouse, and an exhibit focusing on women in baseball. 9am-5pm, Monday-Sunday. $23 adults; $15 seniors; $12 children 7-12, veterans; free for children 6 and under. 25 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York, 607-547-7200, baseballhall.org