Indulge Your Sweet Tooth At Choco-Story, NYC’s New Chocolate Museum

All of the chocolate you can eat awaits you at this sweet attraction.

For the first time ever, New York City has its very own chocolate museum.

Somewhat less flashy than the popular Ice Cream Museum, the 5,000-square-ft Choco-Story New York museum–which opened in SoHo on March 7–instead takes visitors on an informational and detailed journey through the chocolate making process. The museum, only the sixth of its kind in the world, was created by world-renowned chocolatier Jacques Torres, who wanted to share his passion for all things chocolate with others.

Detailing the history and evolution of chocolate through authentic artifacts and occasional fun touches (including an exhibit displaying Amazonian cacao trees), the museum has a lot to offer chocolate aficionados of any age. From nine premium tastings, to a hand-ground Mayan hot chocolate demonstration, to bon-bon making classes, this sweet exploration in chocolate has a little something for everyone. Even the smallest of chocolate lovers will enjoy their very own kids’ corner–which includes a sand pit to hunt for artifacts as well as a toy kitchen equipped with a cash register so kids can pretend to run a chocolate shop of their own.

Educational and delicious, families will find the Jacques Torres Museum of Chocolate to be a fun day of discovery and chocolate tasting. If interested, visitors can also schedule a chocolate making class in addition to their tour. Taught by a professional chocolatier, customers will be able to taste-test their work and bring their creations home with them.

For a tour of the museum with Torres himself, check out our Facebook Live video. He gave us an exclusive look at his new museum, as well as a taste of what the first ever hot chocolate probably taste like! (Spoiler alert: it’s super bitter!)

General museum admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children under 12, and $12 for seniors. The chocolate making class is $45 by appointment only. Tours run daily from 10am-5pm. For more information, visit mrchocolate.com.