7 Splash-tastic Indoor Water Parks Near NYC
An indoor water park is the perfect destination as summer starts to wind down! Keep it cool, avoid sunburns, and splash away at these 7 water parks!
An indoor water park is the ultimate place for families to go as the summer season comes to a close! You can still slide down the winding slides, splash your friends in the wave pool, and ease on down the lazy river like you would at an outdoor water park, but without the worry of unwanted sunburns or rain!
Great Wolf Lodge
Great Wolf Lodge is the perfect family destination! Staying at the Pennsylvania-based lodge gives the family access to a 79,000-square-ft indoor water park, family-friendly activities, and various dining options, there’s certainly something for everyone! And if you need a little more pampering during your stay head down to the Scooops Kid Spa for a spa experience tailored towards kids! Scotrun, PA, greatwolf.com
H2Oooohh!
Located within Split Rock Resort, H2Oooohh!, is a 53,326-square-ft water park in Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania with three four-story slides, a wave pool, an activity pool, and more! Lake Harmony, PA, splitrockresort.com
Coco Key Water Resort
With three impressive water slides, a lazy river, and a wading pool designed for the little ones, Coco Key Water Resort is a perfect destination for any age! And to top it all off there’s an indoor/outdoor adults only spa for those moms and dads who need a little vacation from their vacation. Mt Laurel, NJ, mtlaurelcocokey.com
Kalahari Water Park
With 220,000 square feet of pure fun, Kalahari is the largest indoor water park in America! Kalahari features multiple water slides including the Cheetah Race, the Elephant’s Trunk, and the Screaming Hyena. The park also has lessons on how to become a mermaid and how to survive a shark attack! Pocono Manor, PA, kalahariresorts.com
Aquatopia Indoor Water Park
As part of the Camelback Resort, Aquatopia features 13 crazy fun water slides, a splash-filled wave pool, and tons of activity pools like the Ally-Oop Lagoon, the Croco-Nile Crossing, and the Lost River. Tannersville, PA, camelbackresort.com
Cascades Indoor Waterpark
Cascades Indoor Waterpark features a 67,000 gallon whitewater wave pool, multiple twisting and winding water slides, as well as a section for kids 48” and under! On top of all that, the park also features a 1,500-square-ft outdoor pool open year round as well as indoor/outdoor hot tubs! Cortland, NY, cascadesindoorwaterpark.com
Six Flags Great Escape Lodge
With an array of rides like the Avalanche, the Glacier Run, and the Snow Shoe Falls, the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge is bound to keep the family busy for hours! Queensbury, NY sixflagsgreatescapelodge.com