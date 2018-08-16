An indoor water park is the perfect destination as summer starts to wind down! Keep it cool, avoid sunburns, and splash away at these 7 water parks!

An indoor water park is the ultimate place for families to go as the summer season comes to a close! You can still slide down the winding slides, splash your friends in the wave pool, and ease on down the lazy river like you would at an outdoor water park, but without the worry of unwanted sunburns or rain!