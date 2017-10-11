Ikea Is Launching A Pet Collection—And We Are Obsessed

Anti-Shock Leash

Keep your dog comfortable and by your side with the help of this bright leash, designed to reduce strain on your dog's back and yours with the special elastic. The build of the leash is gentle on shoulders, elbows, and wrists, and it will prevent you from being dragged down the street when your pup sees the mail man. Plus, the reflective strip combined with the bright orange color will keep you and your pet visible at night.