Ikea Is Launching A Pet Collection—And We Are Obsessed
The popular Swedish furniture brand is branching out to beds, bowls, and more just for your pets!
Having a pet in the city can be endless fun, thanks to plenty of local dog parks, specialty groomers, and fun pet-themed events. But it can also be a bit of a hassel keeping your pet entertained and comfortable in a tiny apartment. That’s why we are totally psyched about Ikea’s new pet furniture and decor collection, Lurvig, which has close to 100 new items for dogs and cats that are affordable, apartment friendly, and super chic. Here are just a few of our faves:
Pet Bed with Pad
This adorable pet bed, perfect for small dogs, is the perfect resting spot for an animal living in a small apartment. The bed can be used in two ways, with walls up to create a cozy space (shown), or flipped over to elevate and provide more space. Plus, the green and white design makes a great minimalist touch to any bedroom decor.
Pet Blanket
This fun, 39x59 inch blanket will both protect your furniture and provide some comfort to your pup, all without sacrificing style. Plus, anxious dogs will love that this blanket is travel friendly, so they can have a little piece of home with them wherever they go.
Anti-Shock Leash
Keep your dog comfortable and by your side with the help of this bright leash, designed to reduce strain on your dog's back and yours with the special elastic. The build of the leash is gentle on shoulders, elbows, and wrists, and it will prevent you from being dragged down the street when your pup sees the mail man. Plus, the reflective strip combined with the bright orange color will keep you and your pet visible at night.
Pet Travel Bag
This simple, sleek carrying case is perfect for small to medium sized dogs (and cats) because of it's sturdy build and multiple openings. It is also easily cleanable and packable, with the ability to fold flat and be stored in small living spaces. Anxious animals will love the bag's two windows (one facing you and one facing the world) so that they are more involved with their surroundings.
Wall Cabinet with Sliding Doors
Another item that is perfect for pet owners is this cute wall cabinet! The hooks on the side are perfect for dog leashes, pet collars, and other hang-able pet items, while the sliding glass doors allow you to easily access what's inside and keep your pet from knocking things out of the cabinet. The top can act as a great storage space for additional items or decor, or, more likely, a resting perch for your cat.
Cat House on Legs with Pad
This cute cat house will keep your pet cozy and entertained all day long, with a cubby to hide in and a top shelf to perch on. Another fun aspect of this chic house? You can hang it on the wall, store it under table space, or use the legs so the house can stand on its own.
Cat Toy
Your kitten will love batting this green fluff ball back and forth while working on their reflexes and embracing their natural hunting instincts. The string and rod are specifically designed to be far enough away from you to allow your cat to use their claws without your hands being at risk of scratching.
Play Tunnel for Cat
If there are two things that cats love to do, they are hiding and chasing things, and you cat can do both in this cute play tunnel! Easily collapsable for storage, your cat will derive hours of fun from this play thing, that can be attached to the separately sold cat house.
Scratching Mat
Protect your table legs without sacrificing style with these minimalist scratching mats. The mat can be attached to furniture or just put on the floor, and can help your cat stretch and sharpen their claws with ease.
Cat Bed with Pad
This cat bed is a great cozy spot for your favorite pet, with three customizable builds so your cat is always comfortable, no matter their mood. The bed is machine washable and compactable, making it the perfect sleeping spot for apartment dwelling pets.