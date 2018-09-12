NYC’s Ice Cream Restaurants That Are Just A Lick Away

Emack & Bolio's

According to the New York Times, Emack & Bolio’s is “An Ice Cream Shop with More Than a Lick of Promise.” For those who are looking for healthy options, Emack & Bolio’s serves a variety of flavored yogurts, made with live cultures and non-fat milk. But if you are in the mood for something adventurous, then don’t forget to take a slice or two of ice cream pizza! Made with a rich brownie crust, creamy vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and marshmallow, ice cream pizza continues to be Emack & Bolio’s bestseller.

389 Amsterdam Avenue, emackandbolios.com