NYC’s Ice Cream Restaurants That Are Just A Lick Away
The hot days may be over, but it’s never too cold to have a cone (or two) of ice cream. Especially, when National Ice Cream Cone Day is right around the corner! Scroll down and join us for a bite of NYC’s most delicious ice cream.
-
Cool Mess
Are you in the mood for some classical flavors? Or something completely different? At CoolMess, you can have your ice cream however you want it: Choose a base flavor and a handful of toppings, load the machine, and watch your ice cream dreams come true! 137 East 62nd Street, coolmess.com
-
Grom
Looking for a restaurant that serves authentic Italian gelato? Then Grom will become your must go place! Following the traditions of Italian cuisine, Grom uses fresh high-quality milk, eggs, and sugar to create stunning gelato, sorbets, granita, and affogato, bringing Italian charm to NYC. 233 Bleecker Street, grom.it
-
Ample Hills Creamery
With eight restaurants all over the city, Ample Hills Creamery is famous for making ice cream in the old-fashioned way, slowly and by hand. The creamery’s signature flavors include Salted Crack’d Caramel, Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, The Munchies, and Snap Mallow Pop. In case you are craving something even sweeter than ice cream, you can complete your treat with peppermint patties, honeycomb candy, pistachio brittle, munchie mix, and brownies baked in the creamery. 600 11th Avenue, amplehills.com
-
Emack & Bolio's
According to the New York Times, Emack & Bolio’s is “An Ice Cream Shop with More Than a Lick of Promise.” For those who are looking for healthy options, Emack & Bolio’s serves a variety of flavored yogurts, made with live cultures and non-fat milk. But if you are in the mood for something adventurous, then don’t forget to take a slice or two of ice cream pizza! Made with a rich brownie crust, creamy vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and marshmallow, ice cream pizza continues to be Emack & Bolio’s bestseller.
389 Amsterdam Avenue, emackandbolios.com
-
Mikey Likes It Ice Cream
Ice Ice Baby or Pink Floyd? What if both? At Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, you will find some of your most favorite bands and songs in the form of homemade and organic ice cream! Famous for its creativity and excellent taste, Mikey’s ice cream cones have been eaten by such notables like Hillary Clinton and Jay-Z and praised by The New York Times and The Oprah Magazine. 199 Avenue A, mikeylikesiticecream.com
-
Sundaes and Cones
Just a few doors down from the busy third avenue, Sundaes and Cones will become a perfect ice cream retreat on a lazy Saturday afternoon. The shop’s ice cream selection ranges from the classics of vanilla and chocolate to the striking flavors of wasabi, ginger, and corn, as well as non-fat and no-sugar-added ice cream. 95 East 10th Street, sundaescones.com
-
Davey's Ice Cream
A perfect mix of strong coffee and Nutella chocolate chunk, Davey’s ice cream cones are full of rich flavor and texture. With generous scoops and friendly stuff, Davey’s Ice Cream already won the hearts of families all over New York and it’s ready to win yours. 137 1st Avenue, daveysicecream.com
-
Soft Swerve Ice Cream
With more than 1,300 praising reviews on Yelp, Soft Swerve Ice Cream continues to be the Lower East Side’s hidden treasure. Come to the shop ready to take a risk and taste bold ice cream flavors such as ube purple yam, macapuno coconut, matcha green tea, and black sesame! 85B Allen Street, softswervenyc.com
-
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream
Once upon a time, Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream used to be a buttery yellow truck on the streets of NYC. Now, it’s a chain of ice cream restaurants all over the country and the reason behind it is Van Leeuwen’s finest ice cream. Van Leeuwen revived the classic American ice cream using ingredients perfected by nature itself. 152 West 10th Street, vanleeuwenicecream.com
-
Taiyaki NYC
Ever since its opening in 2016, Taiyaki has been known as an authentic Japanese restaurant that serves fish-shaped waffles and soft serve ice cream. (It’s also known as the most instagrammable ice cream shop in New York!) It doesn’t matter if you are doing it for yourself or your Instagram, as long as the ice cream is good, right? 119 Baxter Street, taiyakinyc.com
-
Ice & Vice
Ice & Vice is an experimental ice cream shop based in New York City. It serves handcrafted ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt in a variety of unique flavors. At Ice & Vice, you’ll get to try Bee’s Knees (bee pollen and jasmine), Michelada (spicy tomato sorbet) and Frosé (white girl rosé rhubarb). For those who woke up too early, Ice & Vice can offer their special 9am flavor (Vietnamese Coffee) and Tea Dance (Nilgiri tea leaf). 221 East Broadway, iceandvice.com
-
The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory
The unique flavors of the Factory’s well made ice cream is what keeps bringing people back for more. Besides standard ice-cream flavors, at Chinatown Ice Cream Factory you can try coconut, pandan, pineapple, Thai iced tea, durian and don tot. According to this promising Yelp review, “Ice Cream is one of the best things that our planet has to offer and Chinatown Ice Cream really topped it!” 65 Bayard Street, chinatownicecreamfactory.com