How You Can Help Families At The U.S.-Mexico Border

It is easy to feel helpless about the children being separated from their parents at the border but there are plenty of ways to help the cause

President Donald Trump’s executive order to reverse his “zero tolerance” policy and stop the separation of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border has only recently taken effect after massive public outcry. This new direction, however, does nothing to address the 2,300 immigrant children who have already been separated from their families. After weeks of uncertainty and confusion, it is difficult to be optimistic. But, there is much more that families in NYC can do to help those at the border.

Donate, Donate, Donate

Support The Lawyers

Contact Your Representatives

Not sure who your representative in Congress is or how to contact them? Find out here and here.

Spread The Word

If you are not in a position to donate then spread the word to hopefully reach those who can. Go to protests and rallies, and use hashtags on social media to raise awareness.