How To Enjoy Unicorn Food In NYC

Recently, Starbucks released a limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino–it was only available for five days this April but it aimed to capture the hearts, minds, and taste-buds (and Instagram likes) of unicorn fans everywhere. Oh, and it had an ungodly amount of sugar in it and was reported to taste questionable.

Surely parents all over NYC were fielding requests (and having to refuse them) from unicorn-happy kiddos wanting to try a rainbow-colored, sparkly, and sweet treat. If you missed your window at Starbucks, here are six locally made treats capitalizing on the #UnicornFood trend in unique and delicious ways!