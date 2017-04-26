How To Enjoy Unicorn Food In NYC
Go beyond the Unicorn Frappuccino with these rainbow-hued local treats
Recently, Starbucks released a limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino–it was only available for five days this April but it aimed to capture the hearts, minds, and taste-buds (and Instagram likes) of unicorn fans everywhere. Oh, and it had an ungodly amount of sugar in it and was reported to taste questionable.
Surely parents all over NYC were fielding requests (and having to refuse them) from unicorn-happy kiddos wanting to try a rainbow-colored, sparkly, and sweet treat. If you missed your window at Starbucks, here are six locally made treats capitalizing on the #UnicornFood trend in unique and delicious ways!Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Weekly Scoop
-
The Unicornolli From Gelso & Grand
Love unicorns? Love cannolis (and what New Yorker doesn't)? Head downtown to Grand street to try this adorable creation. gelsoandgrand.com
-
Unicorn Treat Cookie from Butter & Scotch
This scrumptious cookie from Prospect Heights' Butter & Scotch is described as a "Salty Brown Butter Cookie COVERED in Rainbow Sprinkles & Gold Glitter Blingkles." And yes, one can only assume that "blingkles" are bling-sprinkles. Yum! butterandscotch.com
-
The Unicorn Latte from The End Brooklyn
Okay, so this might be a suggestion better suited for mom and dad to enjoy while their kids run out their sugar-high, but tweens and teens are likely to enjoy as well. Plus, this treat from The End in Williamsburg is actually healthy--it uses plant-based ingredients (like tumeric, ginger, blue majik spirulina extract, and more) to create the groovy colors. thendbrooklyn.com
-
Unicorn Cookie Dough from the Bagel Store
The Bagel Store in Williamsburg rose to foddie fame in the last few years thanks to its rainbow bagel. Now, they're getting in on the Unicorn trend with this eggless cookie dough spread. thebagelstoreonline.com
-
Unicorn Latte from DRINK AEO
DRINK AEO is a "non-alcoholic beverage bar serving up small batch, American-made products in the heart of Times Square" (in fact, they are located in the Times' Square American Eagle location)--and their answer to the call of the Unicorn is as pretty as it is yummy! It's topped with a dazzling array of sweet garnishes and sprinkles. instagram.com/drinkaeo
-
Cotton Candy Shake from The Black Tap
If you've been on Instagram in the past year and you live in NYC, chances are that we don't need to explain the Black Tap to you. Their Cotton Candy Shake (from the Crazy Shakes menu, obviously) might not be named for unicorns specifically, but it sure fits the visual trend (the cotton candy is the flowing mane, the straw is the majestic horn). This bad boy offers a vanilla frosted rim with blue, pink, pearl chocolates topped with a pink lollipop, rock candy, whipped cream, cotton candy. It might be best to make the kiddos split this one! blacktapnyc.com