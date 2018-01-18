Hot New Stroller: The 180 Reversible From Ergobaby

Ergobaby is a brand widely known by the parenting world for its ergonomic design and comfort in baby carriers, swaddlers, and pillows. Now the brand has taken its next step, releasing their very first stroller, which hit the market this week: The Ergobaby 180 Reversible Stroller!

The stroller was designed from real-life input from new and expecting parents all over the country, incorporating must-have features. This full featured, lightweight (just under 20 lbs) stroller comes complete with a slate of premium features, including a handlebar design that allows the parent to easily switch the stroller seat position without disturbing baby, so baby can face the parent or face the world in one simple step. Baby also gets the ultimate in comfort with elements such as the luscious seat recline and the tri-zone padded seat.

Presently, the stroller is available at exclusively at buybuy BABY for now, and retails for $399.99!

To learn more about this out-of-this-world stroller, visit Ergobaby.com