5 Buzz-Worthy Honey-Themed Events Happening All Over NYC

Queens Botanical Garden Apples and Honey Day

September 17

[All Ages]

Celebrate harvest season with apples and honey! Kids will be able to make paper honey bees and take them through the garden. There, they can join the tour and search for real bees and learn how they pollinate the plants. There will also be a Buzz on Bees event where you can also visit the the QBG beekeeper and learn about the incredible insects as well as sample local honey and make a beeswax candle to take home. Free with admission (fee for some activities); Queens Botanical Gardens, 718-886-3800, queensbotanical.org.



Photo: queensbotanical.org