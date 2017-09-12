5 Buzz-Worthy Honey-Themed Events Happening All Over NYC
We’ve got the buzz on some of NYC best fall events!
As fall approaches, what better way is there to enjoy the seasons changing than to add the warmth of honey into your life? NYC has an abundance of honey-themed events for the whole family to enjoy, whether it’s learning how honey is made or even making your own honey. Here are some events that you and your family will be buzzing about all season long!
-
Brooklyn Navy Yard Urban Ecology Bicycle Tour
September 17
[All Ages]
Enjoy a Sunday afternoon bicycle tour through the the city’s take on the natural world. Located at Brooklyn’s Navy Yard, visitors will enjoy a 2-hour bicycle tour of the navy yard, including the 65,000-square-foot Brooklyn Garage rooftop farm. Families can learn about their inventive farming systems while getting the opportunity to see their beehives in action. Bicycles not provided. $25 for adults, $22.50 for seniors, $12.50 for ages 5-11, free for children under 5; 11am-1pm. Brooklyn Navy Yard at BLDG 92, Brooklyn, 347-903-8687, turnstiletours.com
Photo: explorebk.com
-
Queens Botanical Garden Apples and Honey Day
September 17
[All Ages]
Celebrate harvest season with apples and honey! Kids will be able to make paper honey bees and take them through the garden. There, they can join the tour and search for real bees and learn how they pollinate the plants. There will also be a Buzz on Bees event where you can also visit the the QBG beekeeper and learn about the incredible insects as well as sample local honey and make a beeswax candle to take home. Free with admission (fee for some activities); Queens Botanical Gardens, 718-886-3800, queensbotanical.org.
Photo: queensbotanical.org
-
Staten Island Bee Gala
September 21
[All Ages]
Presented by Staten Island Urby, the annual Bee Gala is a fun filled fundraising event for the awareness of honey bees. The gala will include bee and honey exhibits as well as food, music, and of course, honey! Proceeds will be donated to honey bee research and ecological restoration. Admission to the Bee Gala requires at $50 donation; 6-9pm. SI MakerSpace in Maker Park, Staten Island, eventbrite.com
Photo: nychoneyweek.com
-
Honey Fest 2017
September 23
[All Ages]
For the 7th year in a row, Rockaway Beach is hosting their annual Honey Fest! The festival will celebrate pollinators in all of New York’s five boroughs sharing their sticky and sweet local honey. Kids and families can enjoy bee-themed games and activities while learning the process of beekeeping and how they get honey from bees to bottles. Sample the local sweets and take home and jar of your own. Time: TBD, Rippers Beach, 86th Street, Far Rockaway, nychoneyweek.com
Photo: nychoneyweek.com
-
Wave Hill Honey Weekend
September 28-29
[All Ages]
Honey weekend, the yearly sweet event hosted at Wave Hill, is a two-day affair full of activities and fun including candle making and honey-extraction demonstrations. Sample the local liquid gold and take home your favorite one! Other honey-themed products will also be available for purchase. The event is free with admission to the grounds; 9am-4pm, Wave Hill, The Bronx, 718-549-3200, wavehill.org.
Photo: wavehill.org