Recipe: Oh-So-Easy Honey Crispies

    Easy-to-make Honey Crispies are sure to become a family favorite

     By New York Family

    Photo by the National Honey Board

    Every one deserves a little sweet treat every now and then! This recipe for sweet Honey Crispies, from our friends at the National Honey Board, is perfect for an afterschool snack, a special occasion, or just because!

    Not only is this recipe oh-so-tasty, but it’s also easy to execute, sure to please all ages, and it features honey–a natural product made from bees, one of our planet’s most important animals.

    HONEY CRISPIES

    YIELD: Makes 30 servings

    INGREDIENTS

    • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
    • 1/2 cup peanut butter
    • 1/2 cup honey
    • 2 cups crisp rice cereal
    • 1/2 cup raisins
    • 1/2 cup chocolate or multicolored sprinkles

    DIRECTIONS

    • Place a sheet of waxed paper on a cookie sheet so cookies won’t stick.
    • Combine powdered sugar, honey and peanut butter in a medium bowl. Stir until mixed well. Stir in cereal and raisins.
    • Using hands, shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in sprinkles and place on a cookie sheet.
    • Refrigerate for 1 hour. Cookies should feel firm when touched.
    • Serve right away or place in tightly covered container and store in refrigerator.
