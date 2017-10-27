Recipe: Oh-So-Easy Honey Crispies
Easy-to-make Honey Crispies are sure to become a family favorite
Every one deserves a little sweet treat every now and then! This recipe for sweet Honey Crispies, from our friends at the National Honey Board, is perfect for an afterschool snack, a special occasion, or just because!
Not only is this recipe oh-so-tasty, but it’s also easy to execute, sure to please all ages, and it features honey–a natural product made from bees, one of our planet’s most important animals.
HONEY CRISPIES
YIELD: Makes 30 servings
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 cups crisp rice cereal
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup chocolate or multicolored sprinkles
DIRECTIONS
- Place a sheet of waxed paper on a cookie sheet so cookies won’t stick.
- Combine powdered sugar, honey and peanut butter in a medium bowl. Stir until mixed well. Stir in cereal and raisins.
- Using hands, shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in sprinkles and place on a cookie sheet.
- Refrigerate for 1 hour. Cookies should feel firm when touched.
- Serve right away or place in tightly covered container and store in refrigerator.
