Recipe: Oh-So-Easy Honey Crispies

Every one deserves a little sweet treat every now and then! This recipe for sweet Honey Crispies, from our friends at the National Honey Board, is perfect for an afterschool snack, a special occasion, or just because!

Not only is this recipe oh-so-tasty, but it’s also easy to execute, sure to please all ages, and it features honey–a natural product made from bees, one of our planet’s most important animals.

HONEY CRISPIES

YIELD: Makes 30 servings

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup honey

2 cups crisp rice cereal

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup chocolate or multicolored sprinkles

DIRECTIONS

Place a sheet of waxed paper on a cookie sheet so cookies won’t stick.

Combine powdered sugar, honey and peanut butter in a medium bowl. Stir until mixed well. Stir in cereal and raisins.

Using hands, shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in sprinkles and place on a cookie sheet.

Refrigerate for 1 hour. Cookies should feel firm when touched.

Serve right away or place in tightly covered container and store in refrigerator.

