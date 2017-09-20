New Diaper Designs From Honest x The GREAT

Most savvy parents are well-acquainted with The Honest Company, celeb mom Jessica Alba’s eco-chic baby gear empire. And it’s also safe to say that most NYC moms are in the know about Current/Elliot, the iconic denim label by Emily Current and Meritt Elliot. Prepare to be amazed because the two forces of fabulousness have teamed up to change the diaper game this fall with The GREAT Adventure, a limited-edition collaboration of trend-forward diapers featuring autumnal-inspired, stylish prints.

The GREAT Adventure is the union of The Honest Company and Current/Elliot founders Emily Current and Meritt Elliott’s fashion-favorite line, The GREAT. The just-released designs feature fall favorite prints including, autumnal florals and woodsy camp scenes, Buffalo plaid, and more. In addition to looking adorable, babies will be comfortable all season long with Honest’s trusted, comfy stretch side panels & soft, refastenable tabs, which ensure a perfect fit. Loved by parents and little ones alike, their ultra-soft plant-based (PLA) inner and outer layer is gentle against skin on baby’s bottoms.

Click through the slider below to see all the adorableness!

