10 Home Decor Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Some of our favorite gifts for the home that are sure to help you win at gift giving this year.
Lucky Brand Printed Candle
This adorable paisley candle from Lucky Brand is the perfect accent piece for a home office or coffee table that will surely light a room, regardless of whether or not it's lit.
Cleo Wade x Fishs Eddy "You, My Darling, Matter" Mug
Whether you're a tea drinker or a coffee addict, everyone loves to receive a mug. We're huge fans of this Cleo Wade and Fishs Eddy collab mug, which includes an inspirational message that will kick off the morning with some positivity.
Williams Sonoma Marble & Copper Monogram Boards
These Instagram-worthy cheese boards are great for the family that loves to entertain, and the customized monogram will upgrade any cheese spread.
West Elm Faux Fur Sheepskin Throw
Give the gift of fireside snuggling this holiday season with a faux fur sheepskin blanket from West Elm. It's cruelty-free and perfect for cold winter nights.
Pottery Barn Merry & Bright Lights Pillow
For the person that loves holiday decor, gift them this adorable 3-D Christmas lights throw pillow from Pottery Barn that is festive, colorful, and sure to brighten any couch or armchair.
NativeDecorStore Rhino Head Wine Holder (Etsy)
The perfect combination of funky and functional, this Rhino wine holder is a great gift for entertainers that love to take a walk on the wild side.
CB2 Pig in a Pig Gold Snowglobe
It may not be your conventional holiday snow globe, but for family members or friends with an eclectic taste, this pig in a pig snow globe could be a great piece of home office decor.
Brooklinen Wake Scented Candle
This favorite from Brooklinen's scented candle line smells like freshly washed sheets and has a minimalist design, which allows it to blend perfectly into any bath room or living room color scheme.
Diptyque Cosmic Seasonal Candle Trio
Speaking of candles, Diptyque's newest astrological-themed candle trio is a great gift for a teacher, care giver, or candle enthusiast that you appreciated this year.
Unison Omaggio Black Small Vase
This beautiful striped vase from Unison will compliment any bouquet and is a great gift for the person in your life who enjoys being a great host or hostess.