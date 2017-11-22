The Chicest Maternity Looks For The Holiday Season
Slay the holiday party game this year with these chic & seasonal maternity styles
As soon as the Thanksgiving dishes are cleared, your social calendar is sure to fill up with holiday party invites. If you’re pregnant, the endless social occasions full of people who keep asking to touch your belly are stressful enough without having to pick out an outfit that’s stylish, seasonal, and comfortable.
So consider this our holiday gift to you: The best holiday party-ready looks of the season, all made just for expectant mamas! There's no reason not rock every winter trend this holiday season–from crushed velvet to faux fur trim!
Pink Blush Burgundy Velvet Floral Overlay Maternity Wrap Jumpsuit
Pink Blush Burgundy Velvet Floral Overlay Maternity Wrap Jumpsuit, $68, pinkblushmaternity.com
Loft Maternity Plaid Smocked Shirtdress
Loft Maternity Plaid Smocked Shirtdress, $98, loft.com
Envie de Frais Maternity outerwear PAUL Coat
Envie de Frais Maternity outerwear PAUL Coat in navy, $155, enviedefraise.com
ASOS Maternity Printed Mesh Swing Dress With Shirred Neck
ASOS Maternity Printed Mesh Swing Dress With Shirred Neck, $76, us.asos.com
Seraphine Hooded Maternity Cape
Seraphine Hooded Maternity Cape, $155, seraphine.com
HATCH Collection Lily Dress
HATCH Collection Lily Dress in Cabernet, $298, hatchcollection.com
Jessica Simpson Wrap Maternity Dress
Jessica Simpson Wrap Maternity Dress, from Destination Maternity, $79.98, destinationmaternity.com
LC Lauren Conrad Materbinty Wrap Nursing Top
LC Lauren Conrad Materbinty Wrap Nursing Top in black, from Kohl's, $24, kohls.com
Ingrid & Isabel Belted Cozy Wrap
Ingrid & Isabel Belted Cozy Wrap, $39.99, ingridandisabel.com
Rosie Pope Maternity Lainey Dress
Rosie Pope Maternity Lainey Dress in black, $103.40, rosiepope.com