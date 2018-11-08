Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Pets
The best holiday gifts of the year for family pets
Shopping for the feline or canine family members in your life this holiday season? Check out these hot picks for purrfect pets!
Top Holiday Gifts For Pets:
-
Appolo Peak Cat Wine
Appolo Peak Cat Wine, $13.95 each, apollopeak.com
-
Tuft & Paw Cat Sphere
Tuft & Paw Cat Sphere, $299, tuftandpaw.com
-
Minted Custom Pet Silhouette Art
Minted Custom Pet Silhouette Art; Foil-Pressed starting at $104; Flat-Printed starting at $41; minted.com
-
Sojos Organic Cat Nip
Sojos Organic Cat Nip, $10.99, sojos.com
-
Wild One Carrier
Wild One Carrier, $180, wildone.com
-
United by Blue Hideaway Bandana
United by Blue Hideaway Bandana, $8, unitedbyblue.com
Every purchase removes 1lb. of trash from oceans & waterways
-
Barbour Tartan Dog Collar
Barbour Tartan Dog Collar, $4859, barbour.com
-
Kiel James Patrick Knotty Dog Leash
Kiel James Patrick Knotty Dog Leash – Green, $48, kieljamespatrick.com
-
Mark & Graham Ceramic Dog Bowl in Steward Plaid
Mark & Graham Ceramic Dog Bowl in Steward Plaid, $39-49, markandgraham.com
-
Parachute Dog Bed
Parachute Dog Bed, $129-149, parachutehome.com