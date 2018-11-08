Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Nannies & Teachers
Wondering what to get your awesome nanny, babysitter, teacher, or caregiver this holiday season? Check out these gifts they’ll love
Wondering what to get your awesome nanny, babysitter, teacher, or caregiver this holiday season? Check out these luxe and lovely gifts they’ll love!
Top Holiday Gifts For Nannies & Teachers:
-
Mark & Graham Plaid Leather Zip Tassel Pouch
Mark & Graham Plaid Leather Zip Tassel Pouch, $49, markandgraham.com
-
Bastide Creme Intense Deep Repair Hand Cream
Bastide Creme Intense Deep Repair Hand Cream, $24, bastide.com
-
Calhoun & Co. Moon Phases Throw Blanket
Calhoun & Co. Moon Phases Throw Blanket, $108, etsy.com & calhounandconyc.com
Brooklyn-based Calhoun & Co. sells a mix of small batch & one of a kind handmade items all produced in the U.S.
-
Jungalow 2019 Into The Wild Spiral Agenda
Jungalow 2019 Into The Wild Spiral Agenda by Justina Blakeney, $15, shop.jungalow.com
-
Vahdam Teas Founder’s Private Reserve Trio
Vahdam Teas Founder’s Private Reserve Trio, $34.95, vahdamteas.com
-
Draper James x Crate + Barrel Cheers Wine/Champagne Bag
Draper James x Crate + Barrel Cheers Wine/Champagne Bag, $20, draperjames.com
-
Wax Cabin Candle Co. Cozy Cabin Candle
Wax Cabin Candle Co. Cozy Cabin Candle, $20, waxcabincandleco.com
-
Rebecca Minkoff Power Tassel Keychain
Rebecca Minkoff Power Tassel Keychain in Rose Gold, $50, rebeccaminkoff.com
-
Dylan’s Candy Bar Gold Collection Bar
Dylan’s Candy Bar Gold Collection Bar – Passion Fruit Filled Ecuadorian Dark Chocolate, $9, dylanscandybar.com
Every purchase gives $1 to Heifer International to support cocoa farmers in Ecuador
-
Garnet Hill Lacquer Serving Tray
Garnet Hill Lacquer Serving Tray, $58 each, garnethill.com