Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Moms
The best gifts of the holiday season for awesome mamas
Shopping for the awesome mama in your life this holiday season? Check out these hot picks for the moms who make the world go ’round!
Top Holiday Gifts For Moms:
Alexis Bitar Crystal Encrusted Brutalist Butterfly Stud Earrings
Alexis Bitar Crystal Encrusted Brutalist Butterfly Stud Earrings, $125, alexisbittar.com
Eddie Bauer Ashford Tote
Eddie Bauer Ashford Tote – Buffalo Plaid, $35, eddiebauer.com
Ariel Gordon Jewelry Fleur Ring
Ariel Gordon Jewelry Fleur Ring, $595, arielgordonjewelry.com
GG Maull Gold Bombshell Bucket Bag
GG Maull Gold Bombshell Bucket Bag, $1,495, ggmaull.com
Mayan Hands Luggage Tag
Mayan Hands Luggage Tag from Global Goods Partners, $24, globalgoodspartners.org
Every purchase provides school supplies, potable water, scholarships & medical support to artisans in Guatemala
Dyson Supersonic 23.75 Karat Gold Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic 23.75 Karat Gold Hair Dryer, $499.99, dyson.com
J.Hannah Ghost Ranch Nail Polish, $19, jhannahjewelry.com
Haute Chocolate Cinnamon Chipotle 2-oz. Chocolate Bar
Haute Chocolate Cinnamon Chipotle 2-oz. Chocolate Bar, $8, hautechocolatebrooklyn.com
Every bar from Brooklyn-based Haute Chocolate is organic & handcrafted
Free People Soiree Patterned Velvet Gloves
Free People Soiree Patterned Velvet Gloves in Gold Diamond, $38, freepeople.com
Palermo Body Vitamin C Facial Mask
Palermo Body Vitamin C Facial Mask – Pink Clay + Rosehip, $38, etsy.com & palermobody.com
Each item from Palermo Body is made & packaged in Brooklyn