Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Hanukkah
Celebrate the Festival of Lights in the coolest way with these 10 hip Hanukkah gifts we love
Hanukkah starts on the evening of Sunday, December 2, 2018. Get set to celebrate the Festival of Lights in the coolest way with unique gifts that the whole family is sure to delight in. From design-savvy menorahs to fun gift picks for kids, our Hanukkah 2018 gift guide has you covered for all eight nights!
10 Hanukkah Gifts We Love:
Loch Ness Menorah: Gold
shop.thejewishmuseum.orgLoch Ness Menorah: Gold, from the Jewish Museum Shop, $61-68,
Pottery Barn Kids Hanukkah Dreidel Countdown Calendar
Pottery Barn Kids Hanukkah Dreidel Countdown Calendar, $59, potterybarnkids.com
Joanthan Adler Ceramic Dachshund Menorah
Joanthan Adler Ceramic Dachshund Menorah, $128, jonathanadler.com
Chronicle Books Set of 10 Hanukkah Menorah Embellished Notecards
Chronicle Books Set of 10 Hanukkah Menorah Embellished Notecards, from Maisonette, $13, maisonette.com
Mark & Graham Classic Menorah
Mark & Graham Classic Menorah with Set of 45 Tapered Candles, $89, markandgraham.com
Crate & Barrel Hanukkah Candles Napkin Ring
Crate & Barrel Hanukkah Candles Napkin Ring, $4.95, crateandbarrel.com
Modular Menorah from ABC Carpet & Home
Modular Menorah from ABC Carpet & Home, $115, abchome.com
Dylan's Candy Bar Signature Hanukkah Treats Paint Can
Dylan’s Candy Bar Signature Hanukkah Treats Paint Can, $18, dylanscandybar.com
Unkosher Market MATZAH BALLIN' Sweatshirt
Unkosher Market MATZAH BALLIN’ Sweatshirt, $54, unkoshermarket.com
Sugarfina Happy Hanukkah 3-Piece Candy Bento Box
Sugarfina Happy Hanukkah 3-Piece Candy Bento Box, $26, sugarfina.com