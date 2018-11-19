Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Christmas Tree Ornaments
Tis the season to deck the halls! Make your NYC apartment merry and bright this winter with our top 12 Christmas tree ornaments for 2018
The season of holiday cheer and holiday decorating is upon us! If you’re planning to deck the halls of your New York City apartment with festive Christmas tree, you’ll certainly want some equally festive Christmas tree ornaments to go with it. Trim your tree in style with our guide to the coolest Christmas tree ornaments on the market for 2018’s holiday season. From traditional finery to modern marvels–plus plenty of kid-pleasers, of course–we’ve got you covered!
12 Christmas Tree Ornaments We Love:
Crate & Barrel Octopus Ornament with Snowballs
Crate & Barrel Octopus Ornament with Snowballs, $12.95, crateandbarrel.com
ABC Carpet & Home Festive Llama Ornament
ABC Carpet & Home Festive Llama Ornament, $28, abchome.com
Terrain Winter Scene Round Ornament
Terrain Winter Scene Round Ornament, $16, shopterrain.com
Melange Collection Set of 2 Badger Band Ornaments
Melange Collection Set of 2 Badger Band Ornament, from Maisonette, $30, maisonette.com
Meagan Alessio Mermaid Ornaments
Meagan Alessio Mermaid Ornaments, from Anthropologie, $18 each, anthropologie.com
All Across Africa Tiny Ornamental Basket - Black & White Diamond
All Across Africa Tiny Ornamental Basket – Black & White Diamond, from the Little Market, $10, thelittlemarket.com
West Elm Woven Tapestry Ornament
West Elm Woven Tapestry Ornament, $7, westelm.com
Kate Spade New York Woodland Park Reindeer Ornament
Kate Spade New York Woodland Park Reindeer Ornament, $25, katespade.com
Jul Ornament Set in Oak
Jul Ornament Set in Oak, from Kaufmann Mercantile,$353, kaufmann-mercantile.com
Joy to the World Pug Fawn with Bandana Ornament
Joy to the World Pug Fawn with Bandana Ornament, from Bloomingdale’s, $22.80, bloomingdales.com
Urban Outfitters Avocado Toast Christmas Ornament
Urban Outfitters Avocado Toast Christmas Ornament, $10, urbanoutfitters.com
Coral & Tusk Skiing Fox Ornament
Coral & Tusk Skiing Fox Ornament, $28, coralandtusk.com