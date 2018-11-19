New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Christmas Tree Ornaments

    Tis the season to deck the halls! Make your NYC apartment merry and bright this winter with our top 12 Christmas tree ornaments for 2018

     By Mia Weber

    The season of holiday cheer and holiday decorating is upon us! If you’re planning to deck the halls of your New York City apartment with festive Christmas tree, you’ll certainly want some equally festive Christmas tree ornaments to go with it. Trim your tree in style with our guide to the coolest Christmas tree ornaments on the market for 2018’s holiday season. From traditional finery to modern marvels–plus plenty of kid-pleasers, of course–we’ve got you covered!

    12 Christmas Tree Ornaments We Love:

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles