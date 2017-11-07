Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Tweens
Our favorite holiday gift picks of the season for tweens
We've made our list and checked it twice! Here are our favorite treats and gifts for the holiday season for tweens (ages 11-14)!
Reindeer by Berkley Illustration Temporary Tattoo
Reindeer by Berkley Illustration Temporary Tattoo from Tattly Temporary Tattoos, $5 (set of 2), tattly.com
J.Crew Girls’ Glitter Emoji Bag
crewcuts by J.Crew Girls’ Glitter Emoji Bag, $39.50, jcrew.com
Tech Will Save Us Sports Lover Pack
Tech Will Save Us Sports Lover Pack, $79.99-129.99, techwillsaveus.com
PBteen Harry Potter Pennant
PBteen Harry Potter Pennant, $24.50, pbteen.com
Sugarfina x Sanrio Candy Cubes
Sugarfina x Sanrio Candy Cubes, $8 each, sugarfina.com
Globe Skateboards Jagged Sky Graphic 26” Skateboard
Globe Skateboards Jagged Sky Graphic 26” Skateboard, from Maisonette, maisonette.com
TOMS Forged Iron Grey Synthetic Suede Youth Alpine Boots
TOMS Forged Iron Grey Synthetic Suede Youth Alpine Boots, $74, toms.com
Every purchase gives a new pair of shoes to a child in need
Puro Sound BT2200 Volume Limited Kids’ Bluetooth Headphones
Puro Sound BT2200 Volume Limited Kids’ Bluetooth Headphones in White, $99, purosound.com