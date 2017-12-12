New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Holiday Gift Guide 2017: New Year’s Eve Treats

    Ring in 2018 in the coolest way with New Year’s Eve treats and gifts for the whole family

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By Mia Weber

    Time may be flying by, but it’s time to gear up for a whole new year! Welcome 2018 in high style with these fun New Year’s Eve celebration picks for the whole family–from the littlest party guests (who might not make it til midnight) to the parents planning a champagne toast when the clock strikes 12.

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post


    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides