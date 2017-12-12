Holiday Gift Guide 2017: New Year’s Eve Treats
Ring in 2018 in the coolest way with New Year’s Eve treats and gifts for the whole family
Time may be flying by, but it's time to gear up for a whole new year! Welcome 2018 in high style with these fun New Year's Eve celebration picks for the whole family–from the littlest party guests (who might not make it til midnight) to the parents planning a champagne toast when the clock strikes 12.
Meri Meri Glitter and Feather Party Hats
Meri Meri Glitter and Feather Party Hats, $13, shopmerimeri.com
Stemless Champagne Glasses from the Paper Source
Stemless Champagne Glasses from the Paper Source, $14.96 (set of 2), papersource.com
Thimblepress Original All that Glitters Push-Pop Confetti
Thimblepress Original All that Glitters Push-Pop Confetti, $10, thimblepress.com
Jess Brown Party Hat with Liberty Ruffle
Jess Brown Party Hat with Liberty Ruffle from Norman & Jules, $48, normanandjules.com
Mini Surprize Ball in Silver & Gold
Mini Surprize Ball in Silver & Gold from Pink Olive, $8, pinkolive.com
Confetti Toss Card from Terrain
Confetti Toss Card from Terrain, $6.50, shopterrain.com
Sugarfina Champagne Bears
Sugarfina Champagne Bears, $8.50-45, sugarfina.com
Tattly Party Pals Sheet
Tattly Party Pals Sheet of Temporary Tattoos, $10 (set of 2), tattly.com
Silver Stars Garland from Land of Nod
Meri Meri Silver Stars Garland from Land of Nod, $9.97, landofnod.com
Hello Kitty Red Bus Desk Calendar: 2018
Hello Kitty Red Bus Desk Calendar: 2018, $10.30, sanrio.com