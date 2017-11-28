Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Happy Hanukkah
Hanukkah starts on December 12–make it 8 nights to remember with our fave Hanukkah gift picks
Hanukkah 2017 is from December 12 to December 20. Prepare to celebrate for eight memorable nights with our guide to the hippest Hanukkah gift picks for the whole family. From the yummiest Kosher candy to a fidget spinner dreidel (seriously–just click through the slider below to see for yourself!), we've got you covered.
Land of Nod Octo-Menorah
Land of Nod Octo-Menorah, $28, landofnod.com
Recycled Magazine Dreidel from the Jewish Museum Shop
Recycled Magazine Dreidel from the Jewish Museum Shop, $14.40-16, shop.thejewishmuseum.org
Pottery Barn Kids Hanukkah Set Of 8 Plates
Pottery Barn Kids Hanukkah Set Of 8 Plates, $34, potterybarnkids.com
Jonathan Adler Brass Bird Menorah
Jonathan Adler Brass Bird Menorah, $35, jonathanadler.com
Fidget Spinner Dreidel from the Jewish Museum Shop
Fidget Spinner Dreidel from the Jewish Museum Shop, $4.46-4.95, shop.thejewishmuseum.org
Sugarfina Happy Hanukkah 3pc Candy Bento Box
Sugarfina Happy Hanukkah 3pc Candy Bento Box (filled with Kosher-certified candies), $26, sugarfina.com
Valerie Atkisson Bronze Menorah from ABC Carpet & Home
Valerie Atkisson Bronze Menorah from ABC Carpet & Home, $495, abchome.com
Dylan's Candy Bar Hanukkah Emoticon Pillow
Dylan's Candy Bar Hanukkah Emoticon Pillow, $22, dylanscandybar.com
Hanukkah Chanuka Card from the Pink Olive
Hanukkah Chanuka Card from the Pink Olive, $5.75, pinkolive.com
Unkosher Market SHVITZ IT OUT Gym Bag
Unkosher Market SHVITZ IT OUT Gym Bag, $60, unkoshermarket.com