Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Babies & Toddlers
Our favorite toys and gifts of the holiday season for babies and toddlers
We've made our list and checked it twice! Here are our favorite toys, treats, and gifts for the holiday season for babies and toddlers (ages newborn through 3 years)!
-
Land of Nod Sealife Tummy Time Toy
Land of Nod Sealife Tummy Time Toy, $69, landofnod.com
-
7 A.M. Enfant Doudoune
7 A.M. Enfant Doudoune in Black Stars, $72, 7amenfant.com
-
Estella Organic Baby Toy - Avocado Rattle
Estella Organic Baby Toy - Avocado Rattle, $18, estella-nyc.com
-
Donsje Amsterdam Kapi Back Pack | Lion
Donsje Amsterdam Kapi Back Pack | Lion, from Milk & Honey Babies, $90, milkandhoneybabies.com
-
Milestone Cards Baby’s First Christmas
Milestone Cards Baby’s First Christmas, $8, milestone-world.com
-
Loulou LOLLIPOP Bubble Tea Silicone Teether
Loulou LOLLIPOP Bubble Tea Silicone Teether with Holder in White Mint, $25.50, louloulollipop.com
-
Cuddle + Kind Sadie the Fox
Cuddle + Kind Sadie the Fox, $48-68, cuddleandkind.com
Proceeds provide 10 meals to children through the WFP School Meals Program
-
Copper Pearl Baby Bandana Bibs
Copper Pearl Baby Bandana Bibs – Woodland, $19.95, copperpearl.com
-
People Toy Co. People Blocks Zoo Animals
People Toy Co. People Blocks Zoo Animals 17 Piece Set, $34.99, peopletoy.co
-
Caroline Agnes C REX - Polar Bear Onesie
Caroline Agnes C REX - Polar Bear Onesie, $28, carolineagnes.org
All proceeds go to EarthJustice to help fight environmental legal battles
-
Under the Nile Veggie Crate
Under the Nile Veggie Crate (includes 4 toys), $46, underthenile.com
-
Marcus & Marcus Water Bottle
Marcus & Marcus Water Bottle, $19.99, marcusandmarcusna.com
-
InnoBaby, SagePole Teepee Tent
InnoBaby, SagePole Teepee Tent – Safari, $198, innobaby.com
-
Cloud Island Baby Velboa Blanket and Rattle
Cloud Island Baby Velboa Blanket and Rattle – Narwhal, from Target, $19.99, target.com