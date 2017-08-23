The Hippest Backpack Brand Just Came Out With A Diaper Bag

If you’re an in-the-know and style savvy New Yorker, we know you know and love Herschel Supply’s backpacks. They’ve long set the standard for hipster ‘packs for women, men, teens, and even kiddos. And now new parents can rejoice because Herschel just launched their first-ever diaper bag and we are living for it.

The bag is called the Strand Sprout ($89.99) and it’s modeled off the ever-popular Strand silhouette from Herschel. It comes complete with a handy changing mat, can be carried as a hand bag or shoulder bag, and offers a ton of storage options for all your baby essentials. And–best of all–in comes in variety of on-trend colors and patterns. Click through the slider below to check ’em out!

To learn more and to shop, visit herschel.com!

