Stuart’s Farm

This family-owned farm will give you that rural farm experience you can’t get in the city. Take an hour trip with the family over the weekend to ride their hayride that will show you the orchard and give you a chance to pick out your Halloween pumpkin at their pumpkin patch. 10am-5pm, September-November on weekends. 62 Granite Springs Road Granite Springs New York, (914)245-2784, stuartsfarm.com