8 Hayrides To Enjoy With The Fam This Fall
Fall is around the corner! Get out of New York City and onto the farm where you can experience a hayride with your children.
Don’t just get your pumpkin this fall, take a hayride at one these farms about an hour away from New York City. Experience a scenic hayride of the farm with your children and enjoy farm day activities. Sip on hot cider, eat farm baked goods, pick out your favorite pumpkin, and enjoy the farm!
Children's Fall Festival
Right outside of the bustling city of Manhattan is the Queen County Farm where they are having their Children’s Fall Festival. Dress up in your spooky costumes, dance to western music, enjoy the pony rides, hayrides, and get a chance to be with the animals at the petting zoo. $20, 11am-4pm, October 28th. 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, (718) 347-3276, queensfarm.org
Schmitt’s Family Farm
In Long Island, Schmitt’s Farm is having their traditional Fall Festival that everyone can enjoy. While Bill, Ferdie and other farmers take you on a fun hayride, don’t forget to pick out the perfect pumpkin for your jack-o’-lanterns and pies. Free, 10am-5pm, September 29-October 28 weekends. 26 Pinelawn Road, Melville, New York, schmittfarms.com
Soons Orchards
This apple orchard is not only famous for their apples, but they have a pumpkin patch with hay wagon rides during the fall season! You can go pumpkin and apple picking while you enjoy a cozy cup of mulled hot cider. Times and dates vary. 23 Soons Circle New Hampton New York, soonsorchards.com
Secor Farms
Only an hour away from the city with $4 hayrides, Secor Farm’s offers an amazing pumpkin patch and corn maze. This scenic route will take you by their pond, willow trees, and fall decor. $4, times vary, September 17-October 31. 85 Airmont Ave, Mahwah, New Jersey, secorfarms.com
Alstede Farms
Take a ride on the Harvest Moon hayride that will take you to their corn maze and pumpkin patch. After, enjoy a warm campfire with hot cider, s’mores, and live music. $15.99, 6-10pm, October 5-October 27 on the weekends. 1 Alstede Farms Ln. Chester, New Jersey, alstedefarms.com
Haunted Orchards at Demarest Farm (Daytime Family Friendly)
Get spooked at Demarest’s Haunted Orchards where you can take part in their hayrides! Don’t forget to check out the petting zoos, pumpkin patch, crooked house village, and more! $7, times and dates vary. 244 Wierimus Road Hillsdale, New Jersey, 201-666-0472, newyorkhauntedhouses.com
Fort Totten Halloween Festival
Enjoy a hayride with your family at Fort Totten, a former active United States Army Installation right in Queens. Don’t miss out on the other activities like live entertainment, costume contests, and obstacle courses. Free, 12-3pm, October 27th. 4-23 Abbott Rd, Bayside, New York, (718) 352-4793, nycgovparks.org
Stuart’s Farm
This family-owned farm will give you that rural farm experience you can’t get in the city. Take an hour trip with the family over the weekend to ride their hayride that will show you the orchard and give you a chance to pick out your Halloween pumpkin at their pumpkin patch. 10am-5pm, September-November on weekends. 62 Granite Springs Road Granite Springs New York, (914)245-2784, stuartsfarm.com