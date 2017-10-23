11 Harvest-Time Hayrides For Families Near NYC

You don’t need to go far from the city to appreciate the harvest season, and what better way is there to enjoy the crisp air than a good old-fashioned hayride? There are a variety of places around the tri-state area offering families trips among the straw. Grab your cider and get your pumpkin picking boots on, because we’ve rounded up a list of hayrides in and around NYC.

Queens

Green Meadows Petting Farm gives kids and families the chance to enjoy the company of cows, sheep, chickens, pigs, rabbits, goats, turkeys, calves, alpacas and more in addition to their fun autumnal hayride. There will be hayrides and pony rides available there as well, so don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the company of animals you don’t see everyday. Open through 11/22, Weekdays 9:30am-2:30pm, Weekends 11am-4pm, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, 718-470-0224, greenmeadowsfarmny.com

New Jersey

Take a ride to and from the pumpkin patch on this tractor-pulled hayride. Demarest Farms, located in Northern New Jersey, offers a pumpkin patch with a variety of different sized and shaped pumpkins, farm animals for the kids to pet, and delicious homemade food and drinks including their apple cider donuts and fresh-pressed cider. Grab a snack and hop on the wagon for a fall-fun activity for the whole family. Monday-Thursday: 3-4:30pm, Friday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pm. 244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale, NJ, 201-666-0472, demarestfarms.com

Other Fun Hayrides In New Jersey

Riamede Farms: Weekends 9am-4:30pm, 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ, 908-879-5353, riamede.com

Upstate New York

Only an hour north of NYC lives Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm. This fresh produce farm provides many kid-friendly activities for the changing season, including hayrides! Bring your kids along to ride on the wagon to the patch where you will be able to pick the perfect pumpkin and apple. The wagon will then take you back to their markets where you can purchase all of their homemade baked goods. Everyday 10am-4:30pm, 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, wilkensfarm.com

Other Fun Hayrides In Upstate New York

Pennings Orchard & Farm Market: Open Daily 9am-5pm, 169 NY-94, Warwick, 845-986-7080, penningsfarmmarket.com

Outhouse Orchards: Open Daily 9am-5pm, 139 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, 914-277-3188, outhouseorchardsny.com

Albert H. Schmitt Family Farms: Open Daily 9am-6pm, 6 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills, 631-549-1159, schmittsfamilyfarms.com

Long Island

Settled into East Setauket, Long Island, Benner’s Farm is the epitome of an old fashioned farm. Stretching across fifteen acres, the farm grows strawberries, raising various farm animals, and in the fall they have their very own pumpkin patch! This October, the farm is hosting a harvest fair where guests will be able to ride along the farm in a hayride. The fair, happening on October 23rd, will also feature live music, cider making, and pumpkin picking! Bring your family to Benner’s and escape the city for a day. 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket- East Setauket, 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com

Other Fun Hayrides In Long Island

Borella’s Farm Stand Fall Festival: Every Saturday and Sunday in October 11am-5pm, 485 Edgewood Avenue, St. James, 631-862-7330, borellasfarmstand.com

Brightwaters Farms Fall Harvest Festival: Open Daily Through 10/29 9am-5pm, 1624 Manatuck Blvd, Bay Shore, 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com

Staten Island

Located in Historic Richmond Town of Staten Island, Decker Farms offers pumpkin picking throughout the entirety of October for families to enjoy. Residents of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey can easily get take the ferry to the island. The hayrides take guests to and from the patch so you and your little ones don’t have to drag your heavy pumpkins all the way back. Other activities at the farm include a corn maze, arts and crafts, and face painting. Open October Weekends 11am-4pm, 435 Richmond Hill Road, 718-351-1611, historicrichmondtown.org