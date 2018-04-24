Hit The Beach With HATCH’s New Maternity Swim Collection
Calling all beach-loving moms-to-be! HATCH Collection just launched its first-ever line of maternity swimsuits and we’re obsessed
Stylish mamas and mamas-to-be know that NYC-based HATCH Collection is a must for the chicest maternity looks. Now, this summer, pregnant fashionistas can rejoice and hit the beach in high style, thanks to HATCH’s brand-new, first-ever maternity swimwear line, which just launched on April24!
The collection features four styles–two two-pieces and two one-pieces–that come in several chic shades (black, white, poppy red, and azure blue). Retailing from $208-$218, each style is available in sizes small to extra large.
Click through the slider below to take a look, and visit hatchcollection.com/collections/swim, or HATCH's Bleeker Street store in NYC to shop!
-
The Zanzibar Maillot
HATCH Collection, Zanzibar Maillot in Azure, $218, hatchcollection.com
-
The Antibes Bikini
HATCH Collection, Antibes Bikini, $208, hatchcollection.com
-
The Belize Maillot
HATCH Collection, Belize Maillot, $218, hatchcollection.com
-
The Zanzibar Bikini
HATCH Collection, Zanzibar Bikini, $208, hatchcollection.com