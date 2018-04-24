Calling all beach-loving moms-to-be! HATCH Collection just launched its first-ever line of maternity swimsuits and we’re obsessed

Stylish mamas and mamas-to-be know that NYC-based HATCH Collection is a must for the chicest maternity looks. Now, this summer, pregnant fashionistas can rejoice and hit the beach in high style, thanks to HATCH’s brand-new, first-ever maternity swimwear line, which just launched on April24!

The collection features four styles–two two-pieces and two one-pieces–that come in several chic shades (black, white, poppy red, and azure blue). Retailing from $208-$218, each style is available in sizes small to extra large.

Click through the slider below to take a look, and visit hatchcollection.com/collections/swim, or HATCH’s Bleeker Street store in NYC to shop!