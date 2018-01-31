Take A Bite Out Of National Bagel Day At These NYC Spots
National Bagel Day is February 9–as if you need another excuse to stuff your face with the deliciousness of New York City bagels!
Bagels prove to be the best type of food each and every day as restaurants continue to perfect their recipes and flavors. In celebration of #NationalBagelDay, which is coming right up on February 9, we’ve decided to highlight the places to find the most delicious, flavorful, and sometimes unique bagels in New York.
-
The Bagel Store
The rainbow bagel craze of 2016 started at this very establishment in Williamsburg. The Bagel Store creates custom bagel art for specific events in addition to making some of the weirdest, yet most brilliant bagel flavors, such as jalapeno and cheddar, french toast, and bacon, egg, and cheese. Open Monday to Friday, 7am-6pm. 754 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-782-5856, bagelstoreonline.com
-
Sadelle's
This bagel spot takes classics and gives them a slight tweak to give it that extra something that patrons totally eat up. Not only is it known as one of the best places in New York to order a bagel, but it transforms into a brasserie at night, illuminated only by candles. Open Monday to Friday, 8:30am-2:30pm, Saturday, 8:30am-4pm, and Sunday, 8:30am-5pm. 463 West Broadway, 212-776-4926, sadelles.com
-
Ess-a-Bagel
This New York establishment, open since 1976, serves up some of the largest and tastiest bagels you’ll ever come into contact with. Not to mention, you get the complete New Yorker feel when ordering here; you’ll have to shout a little for them to take your order as well as work your way around the busy hive that forms within the store. Open Monday to Friday, 6am-9pm, Saturday and Sunday, 6am-5pm. 831 3rd Avenue, 212-980-1010, ess-a-bagel.com
-
Best Bagel and Coffee
As the name suggests, this spot is known for having the best bagels and coffee in the city. They pride themselves on hand-rolling the goods and freshly baking them each and every day. You’ll never have a poor bread experience here! Open Monday to Friday, 6am-4pm, Saturday, 8am-2:30pm. 225 West 35th Street, 212-564-4409, bestbagelandcoffee.com
-
Tompkins Square Bagels
If you’re looking to spice up your cream cheese flavors on this special day, you’ve hit the jackpot! Tompkins Square Bagels has created an array of flavors that are quite interesting, so they’ll let you try them first, like chipotle avocado and jalapeno cheddar. Open Monday to Friday, 7am-7pm, Saturday and Sunday, 7am-5pm. 184 2nd Avenue, 917-472-7639, tompkinssquarebagels.com
-
Black Seed Bagels
You’ve probably heard of this one, since it’s the most Instagrammable bagel shop in New York. In addition to its photogenic qualities, these bagels are downright delicious. You won’t even have the full bagel in front of you long enough to snap a photo! Different locations in Nolita, Battery Park City, and East Village, hours vary. blackseedbagels.com