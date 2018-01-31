Take A Bite Out Of National Bagel Day At These NYC Spots

Ess-a-Bagel

This New York establishment, open since 1976, serves up some of the largest and tastiest bagels you’ll ever come into contact with. Not to mention, you get the complete New Yorker feel when ordering here; you’ll have to shout a little for them to take your order as well as work your way around the busy hive that forms within the store. Open Monday to Friday, 6am-9pm, Saturday and Sunday, 6am-5pm. 831 3rd Avenue, 212-980-1010, ess-a-bagel.com