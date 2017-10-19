8 Haunted Houses And Spooky Walks For All Ages To Enjoy Near NYC

With Halloween approaching, what better way is there to celebrate the holiday than by getting scared by the creatures from our most terrifying nightmares? From werewolves and vampires to zombies and night walkers, there are spooky attractions around the tri-state that are sure to guarantee a scream or two from your family. Here are a few of the most talked about haunted houses and other spooky attractions around NYC–some include enough fun for the entire family, while others are best suited for brave teenagers.

Blood Manor

Appropriate Ages: Teenagers

Check out Manhattan’s scariest haunted house this weekend. With attractions like the Crypt (where no one rests in peace), the Thunderdome, the Wake, Maggot Invasion, Hannibal’s Hell, and the Killer Clown Room, among many more, you are guaranteed to be scared. You and your teens are sure to lose your voices from all the screaming and running. This is the haunted house’s 13th season in action, so they have surely worked out what makes people jump. For a truly scary night during the Halloween season, visit this haunted house right at 163 Varick Street. bloodmanor.com

Bayville

Appropriate Ages: All Ages

For scary fun for the little ones, visit Long Island’s most talked about haunted house. From 11am-6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, the entire family can enjoy what the park as to offer, including pirate adventure mini golf, a spooky tree top adventure, Halloween storytelling, a Halloween Express train ride, and more. Best for families with young children, the park also includes less scary versions of their nighttime attractions. If you’re looking for scarier fun for the older kids, stay after 6pm. The park and all its ghouls, ghosts, and monsters come out to feast. From the Evil in the Woods to the Funhouse of Fear in 3D, the Bayville Scream Park fills with screams and shrills after dark. Plan ahead, because this widely popular Halloween-themed amusement park becomes packed on weekends. bayvillescreampark.com

Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns

Appropriate Ages: All Ages

Visit Old Westbury Gardens to see the most ordinary pumpkins transform into something magical because for one weekend only, Governor’s Island is hosting Night of 1,000 Jack O’lanterns. See 5,000 hand-carved illuminated jack o’lanterns as they show creatively executed scenes, and explore the many creations of jack o’lanterns while listening to a musical score designed to truly bring out the fall spirit. 3-D sculpted pumpkins, 1,000 freshly carved pumpkins, and live carving demonstrations are just some of the attractions and activities available to enjoy. Before heading over to the jack o’lantern trail, admire the Manhattan skyline, the Statue of Liberty, and Castle Williams. Once on the trail, don’t miss the many LED lit pumpkins staged along a backdrop of a centuries old buildings. therise.org

Spooky Walk

Appropriate Ages: Teenagers

For a quick scare, visit Long Island’s longest running haunted walk. Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck has been scaring the pants off its victims since 1989. In only 45 minutes, you’ll be scream yourselves hoarse and running for your lives. The walk is only operating the last two weekend of October, so don’t miss your opportunity to experience this fun, scary, and quick. With 100% of the proceeds from the walk going to Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, a camp for children and adults with special needs, you’ll know you’re losing your voice for a good cause. spookywalk.com

Halloween in Prospect Park

Appropriate Ages: 7-12

For the school-aged kids, head over to Halloween at Prospect Park. Explore the haunted walk on Lookout Hill and enjoy the fair for the little ones. While on the walk, keep an eye out for ghosts, ghouls, monsters, werewolves, and many more scary creatures. After the walk, talk the little ones to the Nethermead for family friendly activities and treats. The walk and fair will only be held on October 28. prospectpark.org

Spooky Fest

Appropriate Ages: All Ages

Help the Center for Science Teaching and Learning celebrate Halloween with their Spooky Fest. Enjoy wooded paths, exhibits, and festivities as you encounter eerie lighting, special effects, and not-so-scary creatures. This festival is the just right amount of spooky for children of all ages. Attractions include a Not-So-Spooky Walk, the Mystic Den, Friendly Merry Monsters, and more. Older kids can enjoy the Haunted Woods, Maze of Zombies, and more. cstl.org

Schmitt’s Farm Haunted House

Appropriate Ages: All Ages

When you’re done exploring Schmitt Farm’s corn maze, head over to their haunted house for more fun. During the day, the little ones can walk through the haunted house, which features a lights-on, no actors experience. Children under 13 are encouraged to take advantage of this not-so-scary option. But after 7pm, the creatures sleeping in the Haunted House wake up for a night of scares and screams. The older kids can experience the Haunted Mansion and Haunted Corn Trail. Keep an eye out for their gruesome characters including Dr. Valner, Sophia, Benjamin, and The Masterpiece. schmittsfarmhaunt.com

Queens Haunted House

Appropriate Ages: 6-12

At Queens Farm Museum, the fun doesn’t end with their corn maze or pumpkin patch. After their annual fall festivities, head over to the Haunted Barn for more scary fun. Enjoy hayrides, mulled cider, Halloween treats, and apples while venturing through their ghoulish barn house. queensfarm.org