Sweet & Spooky Halloween Picks For Baby & Toddler
Get your little pumpkin in the Halloween spirit with these cute seasonal picks for babies and toddlers
Halloween is right around the corner! Get your baby or toddler in all the fun (perhaps a game of peek-a-BOO is in order?) with our favorite spooky-meets-cute picks for the littlest ghouls and goblins.
Stella McCartney Kids Georgie Ghost Print Top
Stella McCartney Kids Georgie Ghost Print Top, $56, stellamccartney.com
Freshly Picked Candy Corn
Freshly Picked Candy Corn, $60, freshlypicked.com
The Honest Company Pumpkin Ptach Diaper Bundle
The Honest Company Pumpkin Ptach Diaper Bundle, $13.95, honest.com
Maison de Mini Halloween Snap Onesie-Kids
Maison de Mini Halloween Snap Onesie-Kids, $65, maisondemini.com
Old Navy Black Cat Mask-Graphic Bodysuit for Baby
Old Navy Black Cat Mask-Graphic Bodysuit for Baby, $7, oldnavy.gap.com
Modern Burlap Hero Organic Cotton Muslin Swaddle from Maisonette
Modern Burlap Hero Organic Cotton Muslin Swaddle from Maisonette, $26, maisonette.com
Baby GAP Halloween ghost socks (2-pack)
Baby GAP Halloween ghost socks (2-pack), $4, gap.com
Robeez Monster Mash Baby Shoes, Soft Soles
Robeez Monster Mash Baby Shoes, Soft Soles, $26, robeez.com
Ouef Cat Sweater-Ochre/Multi
Ouef Cat Sweater-Ochre/Multi, $100, oeufnyc.com
Milestone Cards "My First Halloween" Card
Milestone Cards "My First Halloween" Card, Free Download, shop.milestone-world.com