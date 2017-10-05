New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Sweet & Spooky Halloween Picks For Baby & Toddler

    Get your little pumpkin in the Halloween spirit with these cute seasonal picks for babies and toddlers

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By Mia Weber

    Halloween is right around the corner! Get your baby or toddler in all the fun (perhaps a game of peek-a-BOO is in order?) with our favorite spooky-meets-cute picks for the littlest ghouls and goblins.

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides