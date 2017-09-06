6 Great Restaurants To Visit On National Guacamole Day

National Guacamole Day is upon us. With the weather cooling down, guacamole is the perfect snack to satisfy your taste buds and tame your hunger, and it’s also the perfect snack for the kids with its playful flavors, smooth texture, and different variations for everyone to enjoy.

For the Purists

Rosa Mexicano

If you’re looking for a place that has perfected their guacamole recipe globally, then look no further. Rosa Mexicano has become a household name for their famous guacamole that nine out of ten customers order while dining. Their delicious chile paste sets the mixture of avocados, white onions, cilantro, and tomatoes off to melt in your mouth. With several locations worldwide and five locations scattered around Manhattan, it’ll be hard not to find one near you. rosamexicano.com

Fonda

Finally, a place where good Mexican food, great service, and affordability meet in NYC. Fonda serves traditional made-to-order guacamole that’ll have you coming back for more. You can even control how spicy it’s made so the entire family can enjoy. This delightful cantina also serves an appetizing pasilla de Oaxaca salsa with the guacamole–a combination worth coming back for. fondarestaurant.com

Tehuitzingo

For a more fast service place, head to Tehuitzingo. Also serving traditional guacamole, Tehuitzingo gives you the authentic taqueria feel. With nothing eccentric or glamorous to hide behind, their guacamole stands out as a main attraction for the Midtown taqueria. tehuitzingo.net

For the Adventurers

ABC Cocina

This restaurant hosts the subject of a long debate that even former President Barack Obama weighed in in: Peas in guacamole. A guacamole variation originally created by ABC Cocina owner Jean-Georges Vongerichten and his chef de cuisine Ian Coogan erupted many arguments on social media after the New York Times tweeted a recipe for it, but it hasn’t managed to stop people from trying the guacamole variation from its source. abchome.com

Toloache

ABC Cocina isn’t the only place putting a spin on the avocado classic. If you prefer sweet foods to savory, check out Toloache’s guacamole. With three different variations of guacamole on their menu, the one that really sticks out is their fruitier guacamole spin. This delicious alternative adds pomegranate seeds, mango, apple, and Thai basil to the Mexican cuisine staple. Sometimes change is good and this change will shock your taste buds in the best way. toloachenyc.com

The Black Ant

For the really adventurous, try visiting The Black Ant for their special guac. It includes the traditional avocado, tomato, and cilantro with a special addition of pomegranates and black ant salt. The addition of ants to this dish is minimal, making it a nice way to ease you into trying the delicacy. theblackantnyc.com