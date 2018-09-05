8 Great Recipes for National Peanut Day
Peanuts are a surprisingly perfect addition to any dish. Check out these fresh recipes for fun, family-friendly recipes!
Peanuts are a surprisingly perfect addition to any dish, as they can add that missing bit of crunch or sweetness. On this National Peanut Day, check out these eight sweet and savory dishes for fun recipes!
-
Peanut Butter Crunch Bars
Why not kick off National Peanut Day with this delicious, crunchy dessert? Quick and easy to make, this 10-minute recipe is just a mixture of chocolate, peanut butter, pretzels, and Rice Krispies cereal. This recipe is perfect for families as it has a bit of everything for everyone—perfect for chocolate and peanut lovers alike! Take a look at the recipe here, along with a friendly how-to video.
-
Slow Cooker Thai Peanut Chicken
This bite-sized chicken dish is a great weeknight dinner for the family on the go, especially when paired with noodles or steamed rice. It requires no baking, breading, or frying; just throw the chicken in a slow-cooker along with your peanut sauce (which you can also make at home) and it’s good to go! You can also top it with peanuts and scallions to add a bit of crunch. The original recipe is available here (along with other great uses for peanut sauce!).
-
Peanut Butter and Jelly Bars
Why not try this contemporary take on a classic childhood snack? This tasty alternative lets you turn an everyday school snack into a lovely pastry. For this layered dish, take a look at the careful steps on how to make your dough and spread the jam evenly. Add chopped peanuts to the top to get a delicious crunchy crust and voilá! It’s ready to be baked and cut. Check out Ina Garten’s original recipe here.
-
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Coconut Milk
This creative recipe is dairy-free, gluten-free, low-carb, and all that jazz. Unlike other dairy-free ice cream recipes, this recipe escapes the strong coconut taste that usually comes with using coconut milk as a dairy substitute, as it hides it under the strong peanut butter flavor. You will need an ice cream machine for this recipe, but it’s a great experiment if you’re trying to explore the organic food lifestyle without cutting out your sweets! Take a look at the original recipe (and the nutrition facts!) here.
-
Thai Hummus with Peanuts
Hummus pairs perfectly with nearly everything from pita bread, veggies, or crackers. This is just one of many unique hummus recipes that let you take your own creative spin on the delicious spread. What’s also great about this recipe? It’s so cost-effective! The wide range of ingredients necessary for this recipe are easy to get and are also most likely ready to be used in your kitchen right now, like peanuts, cilantro, honey, or garlic. It only takes about 15 minutes to make this beautiful dish.
-
Chipotle Lime Roasted Peanuts
This spicy snack is great for guests, and apparently, highly addictive! This flavorful recipe only takes about 20 minutes to whip up on your own. You just have to combine the lime juice, olive oil, and honey in a large bowl and whisk until it’s well combined. Once you mix in the chipotle powder and salt, you can throw in the raw peanuts and toss them until completely coated. Transfer the peanuts to a baking sheet and pop it in the oven to bake for 15-20 minutes and then you’re all set! As it is a bit on the spicier side, this one may be more for the adults, but it’s a tasty snack for everyone. Check out this creative recipe here.
-
No-Bake Peanut Butter Coconut Energy Bites
I love a great on-the-go snack, especially when you’re able to get a healthy mix of nutrition and chocolate at once. This no-bake recipe is another great treat to make with the kids, plus it’s perfect for dessert or breakfast once it sets. This recipe calls for an eclectic list of ingredients from maple syrup to coconut and chia seeds, but it’s simple enough to make! Learn how to make these no-bake protein bites here and learn a bit more about the health benefits of each of its ingredients.
-
Black Rice Salad with Mango and Peanuts
For a light and tasty lunch that’s on the fancier side, why not opt for this dish? This eclectic recipe takes you on a sweet and crunchy journey, with the tasty black rice and ripe mangoes accompanied by a 1/2 cup of peanuts. This recipe is actually quite simple to make and looks like a delicious, exciting meal. If you’d like to try something new, the recipe is available here. As Bon Appétit puts it, “Lunch al desko has never looked better.”