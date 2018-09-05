Chipotle Lime Roasted Peanuts

This spicy snack is great for guests, and apparently, highly addictive! This flavorful recipe only takes about 20 minutes to whip up on your own. You just have to combine the lime juice, olive oil, and honey in a large bowl and whisk until it’s well combined. Once you mix in the chipotle powder and salt, you can throw in the raw peanuts and toss them until completely coated. Transfer the peanuts to a baking sheet and pop it in the oven to bake for 15-20 minutes and then you’re all set! As it is a bit on the spicier side, this one may be more for the adults, but it’s a tasty snack for everyone. Check out this creative recipe here.