10 Great Events For Winter
Celebrate the season with 10 of the city’s most popular events!
Video Arcade Exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image
Through January 28
[All Ages]
Families can have a blast at the Video Arcade Exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image. Over 23 vintage arcade games including Donkey Kong, Pac Man, and Stars Wars are in their original form at this interactive exhibit waiting for the competition to begin. Free with museum admission, various times. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Avenue, Queens, 718-777-6888, movingimage.us
Photo by Thanassi Karageorgiou
"The Migration" by Step Afrika Theatre Company
November 10-26
[Ages 7 and Up]
Prepare to be amazed as Jacob Lawrence’s The Migration Series paintings are transformed into a live stage performance by the Step Afrika Theatre Company. “The Migration” depicts the movement of African Americans as they journey from the rural South to the urban North in the early 1900’s. The highly raved-about musical fuses stepping, tap, drums, body percussion, and contemporary dance with live gospel, jazz, and blues. $20-38, various times. The New Victory Theatre, 229 West 42nd Street, 646-233-3010, newvictory.org
Photoby William Perrigen
Family Concert: Who is Benny Goodman?
November 17-18
[All Ages]
Groove and bop to the music of Benny Goodman, “The King of Swing,” while learning about the legendary jazz clarinetist and bandleader. The show, hosted by saxophonist and clarinetist Victor Goines, will entertain and inform families with stories and joyful songs. Goodman, born on Chicago’s West Side as one of twelve children and raised by poor Jewish immigrants, became the first bandleader to have a racially integrated jazz band. $10-40, 1pm and 3pm. Jazz at Lincoln Center at Frederick P. Rose Hall, 10 Columbus Circle, jazz.org
Photo Courtesy of Jazz at Lincoln Center
"The Velveteen Rabbit" at Tribeca Performing Arts Center
November 18
[Ages 3-11]
Now is your chance to see the Velveteen Rabbit step out of the toy box and onto the stage at Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The musical, based on the beloved storybook “The Velveteen Rabbit,” follows a rabbit who is transformed by the magic of a boy’s love from a plaything into a real rabbit. The boy and the Velveteen Rabbit go on exciting imaginary adventures from exploring the deep dark caves to diving into the open ocean and together learn the true meaning of friendship. $30, 1:30pm. Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, 212-220-1459, tribecapac.org
Photo by Pushcart Players of New Jersey
"Peter and the Wolf" with Isaac Mizrahi at Guggenheim Museum
December 2-3 & 8-10
[Ages 5 and Up]
Isaac Mizrahi narrates Sergei Prokofiev’s captivating children’s tale of “Peter and the Wolf” at the Guggenheim Museum. This show, performed by the Ensemble Signal and choreographed by John Heginbotham, is a coming of age tale and each character is portrayed by the sound of a different musical instrument of the orchestra. The story follows an arrogant boy who disobeys his grandfather and joins his animal friends as they deceive a very hungry wolf. $25-100, various times. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 5th Avenue, Between 88-89th Streets, guggenheim.org
Photo by Richard Termine
"From the Mixed Up FILES of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler" at Queens Theatre
December 3
[Ages 6-10]
Ever wondered what it’s like to live at the Metropolitan Museum of Art? ArtsPower presents “From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler,” a charming musical based on E.L. Konigsburg’s Newbery Medal-winning classic mystery novel at Queens Theatre in the Park. The musical follows Claudia Kincaid and her brother Jamie on a magical overnight adventure at MOMA that is sure to captivate kids and families. $14, 1pm and 3pm. Queens Theatre in the Park, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, 718-760-0064, queenstheatre.org
Photo: queenstheatre.org
"Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical"
Opening December 4
[Ages 5 and Up]
Get ready for the best day ever as families dive into the sea with Spongebob, Patrick, Sandy, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang as they head into the great white way in “Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical.” The show, based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, follows Spongebob and his friends as they face catastrophe in their undersea world. Just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage through the power of optimism. $39-159, various times. The Palace Theatre, 1564 Broadway at 47th Street, 1-800-276-2392, spongebobbroadway.com
Photo by Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical on Facebook
"Hansel and Gretel" at Metropolitan Opera House
December 18-January 6
[Ages 8 and Up]
The Metropolitan Opera is proud to present their annual holiday production of the fairy tale opera “Hansel and Gretel” based on the Brothers Grimm tale. This show, staged by Richard Jones, follows Hansel and Gretel on their journey into a mystical forest where trees wear suits, waiters have heads made of fish, and chefs are giant puppets. They visit a gingerbread house where a wicked witch has whipping up some delectable desserts to tempt them with. Clever Hansel and Gretel use their wit and trickery to avoid a terrible fate. $25, various times. Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, 212-875-5456, metopera.org
Photo Courtesy of Metropolitan Opera House
"All Aboard With Thomas and Friends" at New York Botanical Garden
December 30-January 21
[Ages 1-8]
Kids can take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine when “All Aboard With Thomas and Friends” returns to the New York Botanical Garden. This delightful mini sing-along adventure invites kids to join Thomas and his driver Sam learn how to grow a beautiful garden! At the end of the show, each child will have a photo opportunity with Thomas to capture the special moment. $4-15, various times. New York Botanical Garden at Ross Hall, 2900 Southern Boulevard, The Bronx, 718-817-8700, nybg.org
Photo: New York Botanical Garden
"Journey to Oz" at Symphony Space
January 13
[All Ages]
Families can head to the yellow brick road in “Journey to Oz.” This interactive production invites children and parents to participate in the show with the cast as they sing, dance, and act alongside professional actors. Kids can help put makeup on the Wicked Witch of the West, give the Tinman some oil, and help Dorothy, Scarecrow, and the Tinman find their way to the land of Oz. $17, 11am and 2pm. Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, symphonyspace.org
Photo: symphonyspace.org