Great App: CARDAMOM

    CARDAMOM is here to help NYC moms build friendships with other moms in their neighborhood for playdates, professional connections, and more

     By Mia Weber

    Using a similar structure to many popular location-based online dating apps, CARDAMOM is here to help NYC moms build friendships with other moms in their neighborhood for playdates, professional connections, and more.

    Created by Manhattan mom Sonal Patel, CARDAMOM works by having users create their own “Card” by answering questions about their children and what kinds of connections they’re looking to make (ie: strictly playdates, or finding a new BFF who also has kids, etc).

    Then, the app’s algorithms match users with each other and users can choose to “wave” at potential matches if they want to chat—a mutual “wave” opens the channels for communication.

    To learn more, visit cardamomapp.com!

