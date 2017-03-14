Giveaway: Tickets To Well Rounded NY’s Tips By Trimester Event

In partnership with Well Rounded we’re giving away 2 sets of 2 tickets to their “Tips By Trimester” event on March 23.

In partnership with Well Rounded, New York Family magazine is giving away 2 sets of 2 tickets to their “Tips By Trimester” event on March 23, 6:30-8:30pm. The event consists of a pregnancy prep talk and is at Second Floor at Hotel Eventi, 849 Sixth Avenue, NYC. Attendees can interact with their favorite pregnancy/baby brands, be pampered, and receive a gift bag.

To enter via email address, fill out the form below:



*indicates a required field First Name*

Last Name*

Zip Code*

Your Child's Birth/Due Date*

Child 2's Birth/Due Date

Child 3's Birth/Due Date

Child 4's Birth/Due Date

Add Child Email*

How did you hear about us?*



Deadline to enter is Sunday, March 19 at 11:59pm.

To buy tickets to this event, visit: bit.ly/TrimesterEvent and enter promo code NYFAMILY25 for a 25% discount.

By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save