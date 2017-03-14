Giveaway: Tickets To Well Rounded NY’s Tips By Trimester Event
In partnership with Well Rounded we’re giving away 2 sets of 2 tickets to their “Tips By Trimester” event on March 23.
In partnership with Well Rounded, New York Family magazine is giving away 2 sets of 2 tickets to their “Tips By Trimester” event on March 23, 6:30-8:30pm. The event consists of a pregnancy prep talk and is at Second Floor at Hotel Eventi, 849 Sixth Avenue, NYC. Attendees can interact with their favorite pregnancy/baby brands, be pampered, and receive a gift bag.
Deadline to enter is Sunday, March 19 at 11:59pm.
Deadline to enter is Sunday, March 19 at 11:59pm.
To buy tickets to this event, visit: bit.ly/TrimesterEvent and enter promo code NYFAMILY25 for a 25% discount.

