New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Giveaway: Tickets To Well Rounded NY’s Tips By Trimester Event

    In partnership with Well Rounded we’re giving away 2 sets of 2 tickets to their “Tips By Trimester” event on March 23.

     By Family Media

    In partnership with Well Rounded, New York Family magazine is giving away 2 sets of 2 tickets to their “Tips By Trimester” event on March 23, 6:30-8:30pm. The event consists of a pregnancy prep talk and is at Second Floor at Hotel Eventi, 849 Sixth Avenue, NYC. Attendees can interact with their favorite pregnancy/baby brands, be pampered, and receive a gift bag.

    To enter via email address, fill out the form below:


    *indicates a required field
    First Name*
    Last Name*
    Zip Code*
    Your Child's Birth/Due Date*
    Email*
    How did you hear about us?*

     

    Deadline to enter is Sunday, March 19 at 11:59pm.

    To buy tickets to this event, visit: bit.ly/TrimesterEvent and enter promo code NYFAMILY25 for a 25% discount.

    By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.

     

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Save

      SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

      Please verify your information.

      Weekly Scoop See Sample
      Weekend Planner See Sample
      New York Family Partners See Sample
      New York Family Baby See Sample
      New York Family Sports See Sample
      New York Family Camps See Sample

      To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    • New York Family Magazine

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides