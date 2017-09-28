Ticket Giveaway to the City Baby Registry Event
We’re giving away 2 sets of 2 tickets to Well Rounded’s “City Baby Registry” Event on October 10th
In partnership with Well Rounded, New York Family is giving away two sets of two tickets to their “City Baby Registry” event on October 10, 6:30-8:30pm at Doing/Living, 218 West 57th Street. Touch and feel the best baby gear for city living. Eat, drink and take home a fab gift bag filled with the top baby products!
To enter via email address, fill out the form below:
Deadline to enter is Wednesday, October 4th at 12pm noon.
To buy tickets to this event, visit: http://bit.ly/CityBabyRegistry for a 25% discount.
By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.
