Giveaway: “Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend” at Madison Square Garden

In partnership with our friends at Little Maestros, New York Family magazine is giving away five sets of four tickets each to “Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend” at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. This show, which runs from February 16-26, provides audiences with a fun-filled, interactive experience as you are invited to dance with your favorite Sesame Street friends—including Elmo and Abby Cadabby.

No matter where you’re from or where you’ve been, everyone is special–so join in! Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and their Sesame Street friends welcome Chamki, Grover’s friend from India, to Sesame Street. Together, they explore the universal fun of friendship and celebrate cultural similarities, from singing and dancing, to sharing cookies! Join the fun and make a memory with your friends and family!

The five winning families can choose the show date of their choice, pending the availability of tickets. Otherwise, winning families are free to choose another show date.

To enter via your email address, fill out the form below:

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)



To enter via Facebook for more chances to win, click HERE!

Deadline to enter is Thursday, February 9.

About Little Maestros: Little Maestros is an award-winning early-childhood educator-approved infant and toddler music program. Dedicated to providing an unparalleled experience, it continues to raise the bar in its specialty: children’s music classes and parties. Little Maestros was founded in 2002 by former Atlantic Records marketing executive and mother of two, Marni Konner. And she still attends every class at the flagship location to hire and train new performers, collaborate with songwriters, and keep her fingerprints on the brand! The Little Maestros teachers are top-notch in every respect, from the quality of their talent to their wholesome, enthusiastic way with children. They appreciate that the kids in our program are the future music makers and music lovers. They also know that our families deserve the best so, through research and creativity, they continue to strive to remain NYC’s #1 music program. littlemaestros.com

About The Theater at Madison Square Garden: Stemming from a legendary venue widely known as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” today MSG includes an unparalleled mix of renowned venues that span four of the nation’s largest entertainment markets. Individually, these venues are each premier showplaces, with a loyal following of fans, performers and events. Taken together, they represent an unmatched collection of venues that serve as extraordinary settings for unforgettable and defining moments. These venues are: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, California; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. To learn more, visit theateratmsg.com.

By entering this giveaway you give New York Family permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter: New York Family Weekly Scoop.

Save