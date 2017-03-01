Giveaway: PAW Patrol Live at MSG

In partnership with The Art Farm we’re giving away 10 sets of four tickets to “PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue” at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In partnership with The Art Farm, New York Family magazine is giving away 10 sets of four tickets to “PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue” at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. This show runs March 23-26 and provides audiences with an action-packed adventure. Join the fun and make a memory with your friends and family!

To enter via email address, fill out the form below:



*indicates a required field First Name*

Last Name*

Zip Code*

Your Child's Birth/Due Date*

Child 2's Birth/Due Date

Child 3's Birth/Due Date

Child 4's Birth/Due Date

Add Child Email*

How did you hear about us?*



Want more chances to win? Enter via Facebook, click HERE!

Deadline to enter is Wednesday, March 15 at 11:59pm.

The 10 winning families can choose the show date of their choice, pending availability of tickets. Otherwise, winning families are free to choose another show date. Winners will have the option of picking up their tickets at the New York Family office, or receiving via mail.

About The Art Farm: The Art Farm in the City is an eco-friendly and organic facility, which teaches children about nature, animals, and how to better care for our planet. At The Art Farm, children also learn about responsibility through caring, loving and being in the company of animals. Their magical, USDA-licensed indoor petting zoo has a wide variety of animals including bunnies, chinchillas, guinea pigs, lizards, turtles, birds, tropical fish and more. They offer classes, birthday parties, preschool, play groups, weekend programs, camp, and drop-in play time. To learn more, visit theartfarms.org

About The Theater at Madison Square Garden: Stemming from a legendary venue widely known as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” today MSG includes an unparalleled mix of renowned venues that span four of the nation’s largest entertainment markets. Individually, these venues are each premier showplaces, with a loyal following of fans, performers and events. Taken together, they represent an unmatched collection of venues that serve as extraordinary settings for unforgettable and defining moments. These venues are: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, California; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. To learn more, visit theateratmsg.com

By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save