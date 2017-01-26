Giveaway: “New York City’s Best Public Pre-K and Elementary Schools: A Parents’ Guide” (5)

In partnership apple seeds, we’re giving away five copies of the new edition of “New York City’s Best Public Pre-K and Elementary Schools: A Parents’ Guide”

In partnership with our friends at apple seeds, we’re giving away five copies of the new fourth edition of Clara Hemphill’s New York City’s Best Public Pre-K and Elementary Schools: A Parents’ Guide.

Hemphill is the founder of InsideSchools.org, which helps city parents make educated decisions about public school by providing incisive and balanced reviews of schools (written by trained InsideSchools reporters), and lots of other reliable news, resources, and information about local schools and their admissions procedures. Out of the work on the website, grew Hemphill’s series of Best Schools guides for grade school through high school.

The last time the Grade School edition was published was 10 years ago. A lot has changed since then including, Universal Pre-K, the expansion of charter schools, and an expanding number of public schools that middle class parents are willing to consider. The new edition (the 4th) was co-written with Lydie Raschaka, and others on the InsideSchools team, including Pamela Wheaton, and Laura Zingmod.

To enter via Facebook for more chances to win, click HERE.

Deadline to enter is Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

