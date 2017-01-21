Giveaway: Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System

We’re giving away an Evenflo Pivot Modual Travel System–which includes a SafeMax Infant Car Seat and the Pivot stroller–to one lucky winner!

The Evenflo Pivot (a $299 value), which just hit stores this past October, is a stylish travel system with three reversible modes. Baby can face the parent, or face the world, in three different modular configurations (Carriage Mode, a Frame Stroller with Infant Car Seat, and a Toddler Stroller). It marries convenience and style with a great value, and, in fact, it’s one of our Top Strollers of 2017 and The Bump just announced it as the best travel system of the year!

This travel system includes a SafeMax Infant Car Seat with anti-rebound bar, limiting the amount of rebound movement experienced in a frontal impact, as well as a large, three-panel canopy for full coverage, cruiser tires, a snug-fit parent cup holder, an ergonomic handle, and more. The Pivot is safe for little ones up to 50 lbs.

