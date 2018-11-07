Give Thanks In Style With These Fab Thanksgiving Gifts
Thanksgiving is right around the corner–celebrate the holiday is high style with these super-fun Thanksgiving gifts for the whole family
Thanksgiving is coming right up on Thursday, November 22. Make it a festive holiday for the whole family by stocking up on great Thanksgiving gifts that are sure to make parents and kids of all ages alike swell with gratitude. Whether you’re in search of the perfect hostess gift, or something special for the kids’ table, we’ve got you covered!
12 Thanksgiving Gifts We Love:
FEED Hand-Carved Wood Napkin Rings (Set of 4)
FEED Hand-Carved Wood Napkin Rings (Set of 4), from West Elem, $24, westelm.com
Terrain Hot Cider Candle, Enamel Mug
Terrain Hot Cider Candle, Enamel Mug, $30, shopterrain.com
Arcadia Home Harvest Pumpkin Vine Garland, Orange/Green
Arcadia Home Harvest Pumpkin Vine Garland, Orange/Green, from Maisonette, $58, maisonette.com
Coral & Tusk Homecoming Table Runner
Coral & Tusk Homecoming Table Runner, $248, coralandtusk.com
MOUTH Giving Thanks Gift Set
MOUTH Giving Thanks Gift Set, $106, mouth.com
Crate & Barrel Oak Leaf Wreath
Old Navy Fall-Graphic Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby
Old Navy Fall-Graphic Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby, in Why I Love Fall print, $16.99, oldnavy.gap.com
Minted Autumn Floral Thanksgiving Card
Minted Autumn Floral Thanksgiving Card (100), $130-167, minted.com
Pottery Barn Kids Thanksgiving Headband
Pottery Barn Kids Thanksgiving Headband, $8, potterybarnkids.com
Dylan's Candy Bar Thanksgiving 2018 Signature Tackle Box
Dylan’s Candy Bar Thanksgiving 2018 Signature Tackle Box, $28, dylanscandybar.com
Mark & Graham Shield Cheese Board
Mark & Graham Shield Cheese Board, $24.99-27.99, markandgraham.com
The Paper Source Pilgrim Thanksgiving Poppers
The Paper Source Pilgrim Thanksgiving Poppers, $26.95, papersource.com