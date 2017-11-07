New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Moms

    Luxurious holiday gift ideas for the amazing mama in your life

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By Mia Weber, Brooke Schuldt

    We’ve made our list and checked it twice! Here are our favorite treats and gifts for the holiday season for NYC moms who deserve nothing but the best (and hey, if that means treating yourself, go for it)!

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides