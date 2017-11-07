Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Moms
Luxurious holiday gift ideas for the amazing mama in your life
We've made our list and checked it twice! Here are our favorite treats and gifts for the holiday season for NYC moms who deserve nothing but the best (and hey, if that means treating yourself, go for it)!
Brother Vellies Island Bag in Peach Goat Shearling
Brother Vellies Island Bag in Peach Goat Shearling, $1,395, brothervellies.com
Production of this product supports small farms in Kenya and South Africa
Lush Christmas Sweater Bath Bomb
Lush Christmas Sweater Bath Bomb, $7.95, lushusa.com
Lingua Franca Cashmere Travel Set
Lingua Franca Cashmere Travel Set, $425, modaoperadi.com & linguafranca.nyc
Jo Malone London A Festive Affair Collection
Jo Malone London A Festive Affair Collection, $120, jomalone.com
Kate Spade New York Antoine Pop Top Mittens
Kate Spade New York Antoine Pop Top Mittens, $88, katespade.com
Dear Sundays No. 16 Nail Polish
Dear Sundays No. 16 Nail Polish, $18, dearsundays.com
S’well x Swarovski Alina Water Bottle
S’well x Swarovski Alina Water Bottle from the Limited Edition Brilliance Collection, $1,500, swellbottle.com
All net profits go to Swarovski Waterschool to empower water stewardship
Cover FX Mini Custom Enhancer Drops Set
Cover FX Mini Custom Enhancer Drops Set, $42, coverfx.com
Rebecca Minkoff Major Rose Gold Tone Stitched Leather Watch
Rebecca Minkoff Major Rose Gold Tone Stitched Leather Watch, $150, rebeccaminkoff.com
Celine D’Aoust Diamond Moon Stud Earrings
Celine D’Aoust Diamond Moon Stud Earrings in Gold from ABC Carpet & Home, $675, abchome.com
Sugarfina Holiday Bento Box
Sugarfina Holiday Bento Box, $26, sugarfina.com