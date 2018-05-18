Get The Scoop On The UES Scoop Shop!

Whoever said secrets aren’t fun has not yet been to UES. This new ice cream shop and speakeasy, offering sweet scoops and creative cocktails, is sure to be every Upper East Sider’s new neighborhood fave.

You’ll be drawn in by the pretty in pink storefront and illuminated ice cream cone. After sampling some delish scoops (think banana brownie) at the ice cream pint-sized store front, ask to volunteer in storage for an out of UES experience. Kids will want to pop into the tiny store front for the delectable dishes of SoCo Creamery Ice Cream (there’s even a dairy-free option) but their grown-ups will want proper ID and attire to go volunteer in storage.

You Scream, I Scream! reads the neon pink light behind the door to the storage room. And you’ll scream for the whimsical and witty décor and menu. The extensive beverage menu reads like a Zagat guide complete with clever clichés and ratings for its curated craft cocktails. Meet Me at the Met, Tea at The Carlyle, 1040 Fifth Avenue, and Girls Gossip on the East are just a few of the neighborhood namesake drinks that will suit your style.

You’ll come with kids for the ice cream but keep coming back sans kids for the secret speakeasy.

But the best part of it all is that you can book an exclusive event and specialty celebration at the space for kids of all ages. Everyone will love the ambiance and the allure: your little ones will love the scoops and sundaes and you’ll love being in on the UES’s best new secret.

UES aspires to change the landscape of the UES one craft cone and cocktail at a time and we’ll scream for that!

To learn more, visit theuesnyc.com!