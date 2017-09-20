Gear Up For Sweater Weather
Make sure your kids have the chicest sweaters as fall temperatures set in
The scent of Pumpkin Spice is in the air, the temperatures are slowly getting cooler, and your kids’ are nicely ensconced in a classroom for most of the day! It all amounts to one things: It’s fall!
And fall means that it's officially sweater weather. Make sure your style-savvy kiddos have the chicest knits this fall thanks to our roundup of the coolest kids' sweaters in the game!
Boden Sparkly Detail Sweater
Boden Sparkly Detail Sweater, $55, bodenusa.com
Gap Kids | Star Wars intarsia crew sweater
Gap | Star Wars intarsia crew sweater, $26, gap.com
Masala Baby Mae Sweater - Navy
Masala Baby Mae Sweater - Navy, $68, masalababy.com
Ralph Lauren Dog Cotton-Blend Sweater
Ralph Lauren Dog Cotton-Blend Sweater, $95, ralphlauren.com
Scotch & Soda Sailor Inspired Sweater
Scotch & Soda Sailor Inspired Sweater, $96, scotch-soda.com
Stella McCartney Kids Ashton Gray Knit Ghost Sweater
Stella McCartney Kids Ashton Gray Knit Ghost Sweater, $180, stellamccartney.com
Kate Spade New York girls' peplum cardigan
Kate Spade New York girls' peplum cardigan, $68, katespade.com
J.Crew Boys' lightning bolt crewneck sweater
J.Crew Boys' lightning bolt crewneck sweater, $65, jcrew.com
MILLY MINIS BOOMBOX NOVELTY INTARSIA PULLOVER
MILLY MINIS BOOMBOX NOVELTY INTARSIA PULLOVER, $51.99, milly.com
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater, $98, brooksbrothers.com