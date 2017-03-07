Have Fun And Support A Good Cause At The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Annual Bunny Hop Fundraiser

We sat with with Allison Astor, Chairman of the Associate Committee for The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering to discuss this year’s Bunny Hop.

The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering, a volunteer-led organization within the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), is not only kicking of fundraising season, but also welcoming spring with their annual event, The Bunny Hop. For over 25 years, The Society’s Associates Committee has hosted the much-anticipated Bunny Hop, which brings communities together and raises money for the pediatric department at MSK through fun activities and entertainment for the entire family.

Families can expect a variety of fun activities at this year’s event including a live animal show, a petting zoo, a DJ, magicians, face painters, craft stations, and balloon artists as well as a special live performance from Gazillion Bubble Show.

“We are thrilled to have Bonpoint, the premier French brand for children, return for the second year as the sponsor of the Bunny Hop,” says Allison Aston, Chairman of the Associates Committee. “Bonpoint creates two fabulous photo booths each year that everyone looks forward to.”

The Bunny Hop is a family event that influences New Yorkers to participate in cancer charity. “The Bunny Hop offers parents a platform to introduce their children to giving back and create the philanthropists of tomorrow,” explains Aston. “The Society of MSK, founded in 1946, is dedicated to promoting the well-being of patients, supporting cancer research, and providing public education on the early prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer. The Bunny Hop’s proceeds will fund the Department of Pediatrics at MSK.”

Aston herself, who has been involved with a variety of organizations over the years, including NYFC, The Whitney Contemporaries, NYPH’s Pediatric Support Committee, and more, became involved with the Associates Committee after working with with former Associates Committee chair, Leslie Heaney, on an in-store event benefiting The Society of MSK.

“I was so impressed with the level of commitment from the Committee members–their eagerness to show up and support in any way they could was inspiring,” she says. “I later found out more about the various levels of volunteer opportunities the Associates offer to their members and I was so honored they considered me to join the committee.”

This year, the 26th Annual Bunny Hop Cancer Fundraiser, will take place on Tuesday, March 7 at 583 Park Avenue. As usual, the mission is to raise critical funds for the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering. However, this year there is a new initiative the society is currently funding.

“The Society of MSK is currently funding a new initiative, Clinical Genomic Profiling for Pediatric Cancer Patients, lead by Dr. Neil Shukla, which funds crucial research to determine how certain gene mutations lead to the development of cancers in children,” Aston says. “Dr. Shukla completely rocked my world when he told his story about a young girl in Bangladesh who had been plagued by a rare form of breast cancer that was growing on the exterior of her body. Having undergone years of treatment without success, she found her way to New York in Dr. Shukla’s care. By tweaking the dosage of a medicine already being used in other cancer treatments for adults, they were able to cure this young girl of cancer altogether. She can now live a life that she probably never dreamed possible!”

There are kids all over the world who are still waiting on ground-breaking research to save their lives as well, and with fundraising and awareness from events like The Bunny Hop, there can be even more survivor stories. Aston highlights that while The Bunny Hop is a fun, family event for kids, The Society offers a hands-on, unique opportunity to teach kids about both the importance of giving back, and cancer research and prevention.

“Someone once told me [that] you learn by example,” Aston says. “For me, I know I have had a positive impact on my children when I see them thinking outside [of] themselves to help others in need and provide love and support wherever possible.”

The Bunny Hop is not the only event hosted by The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering. The Society offers a number of other ways to get involved, including making donations online, participating in events such as Cycle for Survival, Kids Walk, and more. If you are unable to attend the event, but would like to donate, visit giving.mskcc.org. All of the money raised will help MSK doctors save as many lives as possible.

“One thing that always hits me like a brick is how I am completely humbled by the incredible works done by the MSK doctors each and every day,” says Aston.